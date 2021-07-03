EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department held its first Youth Surf Series contest of the 2021 season on June 16 at the Western Ocean Regional Access.
The three-contest series introduces young surfers to competition and teaches them proper handling of tough conditions and sportsmanship, while they learn more about the surfing community.
The first contest produced fair conditions, including waves 2-3 feet with a steady southwest onshore wind. The young competitors showed a strong commitment to managing the windy conditions and caught their share of waves.
Due to a 24-hour delay, some competitors were not able to attend.
The contest saw the return of surfers from Charlotte, Raleigh and local areas.
The 14-and-under division is always strong, and this year is no exception.
Even though there were only a few on hand, the separation between the surfers was close.
Lane Gray used the experience he’s gained in the Eastern Surfing Association to capture first place with fellow ESA competitor Luca Munoz taking second.
New Bern’s Nixon Christensen won the 11-and-under division, showing the experience he’s gained over the past year. Nixon has been competing at a high level, finishing his 2020 ESA season by qualifying for ESA’s Eastern Championships.
Sofia Francese of Charlotte returned for her third season and captured the girls 14-and-under.
As always, the highlight of the contest is the push-n-go.
This division allows adults to help young competitors catch waves. It can be very competitive as young surfers go on long rides.
Trinity Kromka of Pine Knoll Shores took first in the opening competition of the season.
The Youth Surf Series showcased many siblings competing, which makes for a great family day.
The Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation thanks the volunteers, sponsors and families for a great and safe day at the beach.
For young surfers wanting to test their skills, the next contest is Tuesday, July 13 at Emerald Isle’s Western Ocean Regional Beach Access.
Entry forms are available at the following: Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation, Atlantic Beach Surf Shop, Bert's Surf Shop, Marsh's Surf Shop and South Swell Surf Shop.
Photos from the contest can be viewed online on the ESA/CNC Facebook page and are courtesy of Jamie Jones.
For more information, email Jasa Ellis at jasamellis@gmail.com.
Here are results of the contest:
Push-N-Go: 1, Trinity Kromka; 2, Carson Furtner; 3, Lucia Lyliston.
Girls 14-U: 1, Sofia Franzese; 2, Emily Gray.
Boys 11-U: 1, Nixon Christensen; 2, Leo Franzese; 3, Sam Furtner.
Boy 14-U: 1, Lane Gray; 2, Luca Munoz, 3, Ben Furtner.
