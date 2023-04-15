OCEAN — The Croatan baseball team went 2-1 this week as part of the Battle at the Rock Easter Showcase.
Multiple teams from the eastern part of the state competed in games held at Big Rock Stadium, home of the Morehead City Marlins, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Cougars (8-10 overall) played their first game there on Tuesday, a 5-4 win over Havelock in nine innings, before hosting two games on their home field in Ocean on Wednesday. They defeated East Duplin 10-9 in the first game and lost to Topsail 12-1 in the second.
The win over Havelock (4-14) took two extra at-bats after the Rams got a three-run homer from Hunter Sinsel in the second inning. Havelock scored four runs in that frame and didn’t score another all game.
Those runs overtook a 3-0 lead by the Cougars who finally got the winning run in the top of the ninth. Nathan Griffin led the offense, hitting 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Nathan Michalowicz and Broderyk Miller had two hits each. Miller also had two RBIs, and Michalowicz scored a run. Liam McFadden had an RBI triple for his only hit, while Seth Boyette and Chase Byrd scored a run apiece.
On the mound, Matthew Woody got the win as the relief pitcher over two innings. He struck out three and walked two while allowing two hits and no runs.
Easton Taylor started on the mound and held it for seven innings. He struck out four, walked five and gave up three hits and four earned runs.
Havelock rotated through three pitchers, with Patrick Ventry tossing five innings. He struck out six, walked four and gave up five hits and three earned runs.
The Cougars were slow to the punch against East Duplin (11-6), facing a 9-4 deficit late in the game before scoring six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Five Cougars had multiple hits in the game, including Liam McFadden with three and Derrick Findley, Ben Boyette, Miller and Taylor with two apiece.
McFadden had quite the night, sending two homers over the fence and hitting a double to finish with three RBIs and three runs. Findley and Boyette each scored two runs while Miller had two RBIs.
Chase Byrd and Woody split duties on the mound. Byrd pitched 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts, nine walks and five hits and four earned runs allowed. Woody tossed 3 1/3 innings with just two hits allowed. He struck out two and walked one to earn the win.
Croatan did little at the plate against Topsail (11-5), the No. 5-ranked team in the 4A east. Owen Woodruff and McFadden each had a hit while Michalowicz scored the lone run in the first inning.
The game only lasted five innings as the Pirates satisfied the 10-run mercy rule early. McFadden pitched 3 1/3 innings with five strikeouts, seven walks and eight hits and 10 earned runs allowed.
Seth Boyette allowed five hits and two earned runs in 1 2/3 innings of action on the mound, striking out one and walking none.
Croatan came into spring break straight off back-to-back losses to West Carteret, leaving it 2-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference. It will get back to league action on Tuesday at home against Dixon (6-8 overall).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Topsail............................414 12 - 12 13 1
Croatan........................100 00 - 1 2 1
WP – Moore
LP – McFadden
Topsail leading hitters: Rickabaugh 3-3, RBI, 3 runs; Swinson 3-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Willcox 2-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Smith 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Todd 1-2 (2B), 3 RBIs; Britt 1-3 (3B), 2 runs; Keenan 1-2 (2B), RBI, run.
Croatan leading hitters: McFadden 1-1, RBI; Woodruff 1-1.
------------------
Team R H E
East Duplin..............230 400 0 - 9 7 2
Croatan.................010 120 6 - 10 13 1
WP – Woody
LP – Kern
East Duplin leading hitters: Thigpen 2-4; Lanier 1-2, 3 runs; Gause 1-3, 2 RBIs; Bowles 1-3, run; Moore 1-4, run.
Croatan leading hitters: McFadden 3-4 (2 HR, 2B), 3 RBIs, 3 runs; B. Boyette 2-4, 2 runs; Findley 2-3, 2 runs; Miller 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Griffin 1-3, RBI; Woody 1-2, run.
------------------
Team R H E
Croatan..................210 010 001 - 5 9 1
Havelock...............040 000 000 - 4 5 1
WP – Woody
LP – Daub
Croatan leading hitters: Griffin 3-4 (2B), 2 runs; Michalowicz 2-5, run; Miller 2-4, 2 RBIs; McFadden 1-3 (3B), RBI; Woody 1-4.
Havelock leading hitters: Knopp 1-2; Daub 1-4; Ventry 1-2 (2B); Cumbo 1-3, RBI, run; Sinsel 1-4 (HR), 3 RBIs, run.
