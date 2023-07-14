MOREHEAD CITY — Prep girls lacrosse games will be timed differently in the latest change to the sport.
Instead of operating with two 25-minute halves, games will now consist of four 12-minute quarters, same as the boys sport. This change was instituted by the National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS) in the governing body’s meeting in June.
The other major rule change instituted affects free position attempts, in which a player awarded a free position after being fouled outside the critical scoring area no longer has to stop completely before continuing the course of play.
At the state level, the sport underwent another major change this year, including the splitting of the 4A state playoffs from the 1A/2A/3A postseason.
