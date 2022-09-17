OCEAN — The Croatan football team lost its second straight game on Friday, falling at home to Beddingfield 26-14.
The Cougars led 14-0 after the first quarter but gave up 20 straight in the second to see the momentum get taken away for good. The Bruins (2-3) scored one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap their second straight win.
There were no statistics available immediately after the game.
Croatan (2-3) will take next week off for a bye, followed by the start of its 3A Coastal Conference schedule with a visit from White Oak (2-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.