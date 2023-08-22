Back to flounder again this week. So, if it’s big citation flounder you are looking to land, big flounder need structure that can sustain a stable food chain.
When you think big flounder, of course the Morehead City Port area and turning basin comes to mind and has been home to many biggies, including double-digit fish. But North Carolina has one of the most active artificial reef programs along the Atlantic coast and is also sporting numerous live bottom rock ledges and outcroppings. These are some of the best areas to target citation flounder.
These artificial reefs (ARs) are littered with aircraft, concrete rubble like the recent remains of the Bonner Bridge, concrete pipes and fish domes, along with a variety of sunken ships, and sadly in years past, the dreaded automobile and truck tires. AR 315 and 320 are probably the most popular ARs due to their proximity to the beach and easily accessible from Beaufort Inlet. These reefs are in 45 to 50 feet of water. Out of Bogue Inlet, the closest ARs are AR 342 and 345, but don’t forget the AR 330. It’s a little farther out, so it has less fishing pressure and lots of structure, much of it placed within the last few years, including two more ships and loads of concrete and is in about 60 to 65 feet of water. It’s also a great spot for king mackerel and loads of resident amberjacks if you want a hard pull.
Over the years, as some of the traditional inshore locations have become flounder scarce, anglers have moved farther out to target available flounder, and this also includes the variety of live bottom rock ledges that dot our shoreline. Of course, the flounder have always been there, but in fact, talking to some local guides, these rock ledges seem to be holding increasing numbers of flounder. The most popular and closest rock is Keypost Rock, which is just offshore of Bogue Inlet Pier. Other rocks targeted include 45-Minute Rock, Lost Rock, Station Rock, Honeymoon Rock, Christmas Rock and the rest just a few miles outside of Bogue Inlet.
As these nearest ledges have seen increased fishing pressure, some of the farther-out ledges have gained popularity as well. These include Southeast Bottoms inside of 10 miles from Bogue Inlet and even Northwest Places about 15 miles out of Beaufort Inlet. These days some of the graveyard wrecks have also been targeted, like the Shad Boat, Trawler Wreck and the Barge Wreck west of the Cape Lookout Shoals, as well as the Atlas Tanker east of the shoals and AR 285 which is on the east side too.
Of course, live baiting, especially finger mullet, shad or shrimp on a Carolina rig is the gold standard for targeting these deeper water fish, but more recently, jigging 1- to 2-ounce bucktail rigs tipped with a soft plastic or Gulp! bait has increased in popularity. In either case, it’s best to keep your bait vertical to avoid getting hooked on the bottom and ensuring a good solid hookup.
In shallower waters, the Carolina rig still rules with live bait on a cork second, and in the surf, backwaters and from piers, jigs also work well.
As a reminder, the North Carolina 2023 recreational flounder season will be Sept. 15-29. Anglers may keep one flounder per day with a minimum total length of 15 inches. And for those interested in obtaining a N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament (citation program) certificate. you will be able to do so by donating the carcass of the catch to the Carcass Collection Program. All legal-size, donated flounder with complete angler information will be rewarded with the limited-edition 2023 certificate.
Instructions on how to deposit the carcasses are posted on each freezer. Anglers will be asked to give information related to how and when the fish was caught. Fishermen also will be asked for their names and addresses if they wish to receive a citation. Division biologists will measure the fish, determine the sex, if possible, and remove the otoliths (ear bones) to determine the age of the fish. Information collected will be used to inform future flounder stock assessments.
Learn more about what the division does with the carcasses on the Carcass Collection Program webpage by going online at https://bit.ly/3QxLlgk.
Next week, pier fishing for flounder, so remember to bring your pier drop net!
--------------------
As I look around for solid fishing information, I can see that the weather has impacted anglers and fish alike.
So how is the fishing? This year, we are in the double or triple dog days dare you fishing, and that includes the ocean fishing piers. All piers disappointingly report where the flounder have now replaced lizardfish as the nuisance fish taking live baits.
Oceanana Pier reports its slowest week so far with trout your best bet on live bait for thinly scattered bluefish, Spanish mackerel and spotty bottom fare.
Bogue Inlet Pier reports slow fishing all last week, especially bottom fishing, and the king anglers are hard up for bait. Trout are very scattered, but there are plenty of flounder on live bait. There is some bottom fare, including pompano, sea mullet, spots and croaker with an emphasis on some. The only bright spots have been a 6.4-pound redfish and a big tarpon released estimated at 140-pounds. Also watch out for the blacktips!
Seaview Pier reports king strikes but no hookups last week while flounder are on fire and some spades. They also report a bit of Spanish resurgence.
Surf City reports dog days specials of pinfish and lizardfish, and of course a glut of flounder.
Jolly Roger Pier reports an estimated 100-pound tarpon released, some Spanish and blues returning, a few specks, mullet and black drum at night and BIG flounder.
--------------------
Beach fishing has been slowed to a crawl, except for the surprising tarpon catches.
There are also reports of good king action within three miles of the beach. I noted AR-330 for flounder. Well, this past week, there have been big Spanish and kings in the mix in the general vicinity of AR-330 in about 60 feet of water, along with an August showing of false albacore.
With internal waters in the mid to upper 80s, early and late is best. The topwater trout action is still surprisingly good, and I’ve seen video of schools of slot reds in the flats and marshes, and that’s from the New to Neuse rivers. There are plenty of black drum and sheepshead being caught lately, and the fish are good-sized. Sea urchins and fiddler crabs are the baits of choice for both black drum and sheepshead.
Speaking of bait, there are currently goodly numbers of finger mullet to be had and excellent numbers of shrimp too with the shrimp being big for late August. They seem to be October big already!
Since it’s late August, it’s the time for the striped and bait mullet to be schooling up, getting ready for their fall march to the sea. Although it doesn’t feel like it, it’s almost “mullet blow” time, hopefully just in time for the abbreviated flounder season.
Also get ready for the November closure of the striped mullet season both commercially and recreationally. There will be NO POSSESSION of these fish during the closure.
