BEAUFORT — The East Carteret softball team earned its fifth straight triumph Tuesday night with a 17-2 victory over Lejeune.
The Mariners beat Jones Senior 10-0 one day earlier and has now outscored their opponents 56-3 during its winning streak with four of the games ending early on 10-run mercy rules.
Entering a home conference game Friday with Northside-Pinetown (7-4 overall, 3-1 in league), East had improved to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference. This edition was published before the result against Northside was available.
Summer Nelsen led the way against Lejeune (2-5, 2-3 league) with two extra-base hits and four RBIs.
She drove in two runs in a seven-run second inning with a double to right field to score Anna Gillikin and Ashlyn Guthrie.
In the nine-run fourth inning, she hit a line-drive homer to centerfield to also plate Guthrie.
Guthrie went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Gillikin had two hits and three RBIs.
Gillikin took the win on the mound, striking out 12 and walking one in five innings, while giving up one earned run on four hits.
Nelsen garnered the victory on the bump in the triumph over Jones Senior (3-8, 1-3 league), giving up one hit in five shutout innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
She provided all the runs she would need in the first inning with a three-run blast over the centerfield fence.
Gillikin went 3-for-3 with a double, and Guthrie went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Lejeune…..............002 000 0 - 2 4 4
E. Carteret….........071 9xx x - 17 10 0
WP – Gillikin
LP – Tibby
Lejeune leading hitters: Kitiona 1-1, run; Frank 2-2 (3B), RBI, run; Tibby 1-2.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Guthrie 3-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Grady 1-1, 2 RBIs, run; Nelsen 2-3 (3B, HR), 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Gillikin 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Bradford 1-2, 2 runs; Golden 1-3 (2B), RBI, 2 runs.
-----------------
Team R H E
Jones Senior..........000 000 0 - 0 1 1
E. Carteret…..........415 0xx x - 10 7 0
WP – Nelsen
LP – Plyler
Jones Senior leading hitters: Combs 1-2.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Gillikin 3-3 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Guthrie 2-2 (HR), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Fulcher 1-2, run; Nelsen 1-3 (HR), 3 RBIs, 1 run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.