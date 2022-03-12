RICHLANDS — The East Carteret girls soccer team started the season with a tie and a loss in the Battle at the Beach Soccer Showcase.
The Mariners knotted it up 1-1 with Richlands and fell 2-1 to Southwest Onslow.
“This was a very good experience overall for the entire squad,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “The team’s performance in the first game was very good on both offense and in the midfield. In my opinion, the final score does not reflect the performance of both teams in the game. I think that we deserved a better score because we dominated possession for most of the game, stringing many passes together and, at times, playing really beautiful soccer.”
Tiana Staryeu scored on a Sydney Roberson assist to give East a 1-0 lead against Southwest Onslow before the Stallions rallied with two goals.
After giving up a first-half goal against Richlands, Roberson and Staryeu again teamed up on a goal to make it a 1-1 game in the second half.
“In the second half, we played our best soccer, and we created many chances,” Diaz said. “Halfway through the second half, Tiana received a pass from Sydney, made a beautiful run towards the goal and shot the ball past the goalie. That goal gave us momentum, and we had two good opportunities to take the lead on two free kicks taken by Sami (Mason). The first one hit the crossbar and the second one was deflected over the crossbar by their keeper.”
Goalie Sam Lewis registered two strong saves late, including one in the last minute of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.