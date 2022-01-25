If you didn’t watch the NFL divisional playoffs this past weekend … I’m sorry.
You only missed the best postseason weekend in more than 100 years of professional football.
That’s all.
There were four games, and each one came down to the final play of the game.
Our state played its part in each contest.
Twenty-seven players who were either born in North Carolina or played high school or college ball in the state registered at least one snap in the games.
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 despite quarterback Joe Burrow getting sacked nine times.
He threw for 348 yards to become the first quarterback drafted first overall to win a divisional game within his first two seasons.
He became only the second quarterback to win an NFL playoff game despite being sacked nine times, joining Len Dawson who beat Buffalo for the 1966 AFL championship.
Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to end the NFL's longest active road playoff skid.
He converted his 11th field goal from 50 yards or longer, the most in a season for one player. He also became the first kicker in NFL history with at least four field goals in multiple games in a single postseason.
It was the first postseason road win in the Bengals’ 54-year history. It also put the team in the conference championship game for the first time in 33 years. In the previous week, Cincinnati won its first playoff game in 31 years.
Among the standouts with ties to our state were four defensive players for the Bengals.
Defensive tackle D.J. Reader (Grimsley HS) had six tackles, two for loss, and one quarterback hit, linebacker Germaine Pratt (High Point HS, N.C. State) had four tackles, defensive tackle B.J. Hill (West Stanly HS, N.C. State) had three tackles and one quarterback hit, and Jessie Bates (Wake Forest) had an interception and four tackles.
Joe Gould hit a 45-yard field goal as time expired to give the San Francisco 49ers a 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. He’s now 20-for-20 in career playoff field goal attempts.
His latest helped the 49ers complete an improbable comeback by scoring 10 unanswered points in the last five minutes. San Francisco didn’t score an offensive touchdown in the game.
The 49ers also didn't get a single first down or pass completion until Jimmy Garoppolo connected with George Kittle on a 15-yard gain with less than 6½ minutes left in the second quarter.
San Francisco’s defense was fortified with players from North Carolina.
Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (Dudley HS) had five tackles, defensive tackle Kentavius Street (J.H. Rose HS, N.C. State) had one tackle, cornerback Dontae Johnson (N.C. State) had six tackles.
Laken Tomlinson (Duke) started at guard for San Francisco.
Coupled with Cincinnati’s victory over Tennessee earlier in the day, Green Bay’s loss marked the first time both No. 1 seeds lost in the divisional round in the same season since 2010.
Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three of the Los Angeles Rams’ four turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette's 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.
The NFL’s all-time passer leader, now 44 years old, didn’t get an opportunity to finish the job.
Matt Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, and the Rams’ biggest offseason acquisition used a pair of long completions to NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp to position the team for Matt Gay's 30-yard field goal as time expired.
Both of the Buccaneers kickers in the game were from North Carolina.
Ryan Succop (Hickory HS) went 2-for-3 on field goal attempts and 3-for-3 on extra points. Bradley Pinion (Northwest Cabarrus HS) had a 53-yard average on four punts.
And the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs may have played the best playoff game ever. At minimum, it provided the best final two minutes in a postseason contest.
The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation, with 25 points scored over that stretch.
Harrison Butker, who earlier had missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder as time expired to force the extra session. And when the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss, Pat Mahomes took care of the rest.
Mahomes marched Kansas City downfield against the NFL’s top-ranked but exhausted defense, then found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone from 8 yards out, giving the Chiefs a memorable 42-36 victory.
Kansas City had just 13 seconds to tie the game in regulation after Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Gabriel Davis connected for the fourth time on a 19-yard scoring strike.
Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for 19 yards, then hit Kelce for 25 more, giving Butker a chance to try a 49-yarder into a slight, chilly breeze as time expired.
Mahomes and Allen each threw for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns, completed at least 70% of their passes without an interception and led their teams with at least 65 yards rushing.
No other quarterback in NFL history had accomplished those feats in a game, regular season or postseason.
Two players from east of Interstate 95 participated in the victory for Kansas City.
Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (Goldsboro HS) had six tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit, and cornerback Mike Hughes (New Bern) had two tackles. Melvin Ingram (Richmond HS) shined at defensive end with three tackles and a quarterback hit.
