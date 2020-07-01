Last week, I wrote about red drum, especially basically what kind and where. This week, I will tackle baits, specifically artificials. So what baits?
Contrary to some conventional wisdom, redfish will take a wide variety of artificial baits, from heavy metals to hard and soft plastics to Gulp! baits and flies too. Without question, my favorite bait is a 3/4-ounce Kastmaster, field modified with scale pattern gold holographic tape. It casts extremely well, even in a southwest headwind, can be worked in rough surf, and the holographic tape makes it visible under almost any conditions. The Kastmaster is worked with a slow, steady retrieve just off the bottom, or it can be jigged erratically for even more effect and visibility.
Other low and slow baits include hard-plastic swimming plugs like the noisy Rat-L-Trap, and no, they are not only for freshwater. Lipped diving baits like the Rapala X-Rap and YoZuri Crystal Minnow, sinking MirrOlure baits 52M, TT series with the black back mullet imitation (No. 21) and black/gold/orange (No. 808) are my favorites and most productive.
Additional bottom-dwelling, bottom-bouncing baits include tandem jig rigs with mix and match of soft plastic grubs and/or Berkley Gulp! baits together or in tandem with an appropriate fly. Soft plastics include straight, curl-tails or shrimp imitations, and the same for the Gulp! baits. Recently, I’ve had good success with Z-Man Trout Tricks and Tidal Surge Split Tail Mullet, white or white with the killer chartreuse tail. Favorite flies in tandem with the above include a Clouser glass minnow or a copperhead shrimp imitation.
Tandem rigs are simple and quick to make up, starting with about 30 inches of 20- or 25-pound fluorocarbon. Just tie a dropper-loop knot at about 1/3 from the one end of the line and then tie your lead-head jigs (3/8 or 1/4-ounce) or Clouser glass minnow patterns fly with a loop knot to each end. By the way, flounder also love these flies, along with trout, bluefish, ladyfish and Spanish mackerel.
All the aforementioned baits will reliably catch red drum, but if you are willing to forego reliability for the shear fun and excitement of the strike and battle, you need to consider option “T,” that is “T” for topwater. Believe me when I say that there is no more fun than to watch a hungry or annoyed drum trying its very best to suck down a surface-running bait, remembering that has a mouth designed for bottom feeding, like many members in the drum/croaker family of fishes.
Topwater baits like MirrOlure’s TopDog family of baits, Rapala’s Skitter Walk and Heddon’s Zara Spook with their enticing “Z” walk-the-dog movement and internal rattles are killer baits and my first choice. However, when the surf is rough and conditions are tough, resulting in smothering of these baits by the wave action, I will switch to traditional surface-popping plugs, which better handle rough surf conditions and still bring surface strikes from the drum and other hungry critters like chopper blues.
The redfish is our state’s fish, known not only for its characteristic copper coloring and conspicuous black-tail spots, but also for its tenacity as a fighter. Other fish may run faster or jump higher, but none has the strength and persistence like the red drum, the bulldogs of our beaches. So, once you actually hook one of these fish, the challenge really starts, requiring finesse and vigilance to safely land the drum.
Fighting drum is best done the yo-yo way. These fish are very strong, strong enough to pull a hook out of their shoe-leather-like mouth and strong enough to break your line or bend your hook. This fish’s approach to fighting is pulling hard and making a lot of runs, both in and out, as well as down the beach, complicated by strong, line-busting headshakes.
With your drag set strong enough to put pressure on the drum and light enough for it to take line when it wants to, you must constantly fight the fish in and out, in and out, that is yo-yo style and following it down the beach if necessary until it’s tired. Then and only then should you try to beach it, carefully using the surging-wave action to successfully float the drum high and dry onto the sand.
So, the bottom line for surfin’ up drum is metal, plastic, sometimes wood, white water and yo-yo playing. The wood? Many of my vintage swimmers and surface poppers are wood, and yes, they still catch fish.
The breakout fish of the week is king mackerel!
Kings have shown well from the Northwest Places to inlets and beaches and nearshore reefs and rocks and to the ocean fishing piers on Bogue Banks and Topsail Island. And the fish are ranging from the teens to many tens of pounds, up to the 50s even.
If you are working the near offshore like Northwest Places, there are also dolphin fish in the mix, some big barracuda and nice catches of sea bass if you bottom fish.
Although the kings have come in strong, the Spanish bite is still hot, and I mean for big fish from just off the beach to the piers. Spanish from 3 to over 6 pounds are coming over the gunnels and railings. From the piers, the biggest fish are being caught on small, live, shad baits on a cork.
One question: where are the bluefish? There are some around Cape Lookout but few and far between from the surf or piers.
The king mackerel pier anglers are having a struggle finding one of their favorite king baits. If you are working the local artificial reefs, catches of gray trout remains great. They are plentiful and big.
Surprising or not, the flounder action remains strong and hopefully will remain such when the season reopens Aug. 16. Catches are being made on the reefs, along the beach from the piers and in internal waters too, from the Morehead City Port and bridges on in.
Now for some serious bait fishing, the black drum bite is great from the surf to our back waters, yielding nice, legal-slot fish, along with good numbers of big citation sheepshead. We have seen fish pushing 10 pounds and over 20 inches. A sheepshead citation by the way starts at 8 pounds. One location one might try is around the pilings of the new Beaufort high-rise bridge. That concrete base and pilings have been there for several years and should be holding sheepshead, black drum, and yes, flounder too.
Staying inside, the red drum action remains very good in the marshes, especially around the high and falling tide with some excellent topwater action. Think Haystacks on over to the Bogue Sound and the Swansboro marshes and up into the White Oak River.
On the other hand, the speckled trout bite is scattered with the best bet in the New and Neuse rivers, which are spawning areas for specks. I’ve also heard of both specks and reds in the Harkers Island marshes.
The surf has been up and down with sea mullet still being caught, some red and black drum, Spanish, pompano, but again, only an occasional bluefish. By the way, there are some big citation (2-pounds-plus) pompano being caught up at Ocracoke Island.
Back to Bogue Banks here on the outgoing and low tides, areas around inlets and the surf remain seriously stained and murky, only cleaning up around high tide. Here we are now into July, so I’m listening for reports of old drum fishery firing up in the Ocracoke surf, followed by Neuse/Pamlico action as the reds reenter during their spawning season.
Now for our fishing piers:
Oceanana Pier reports a good week with black drum, sea mullet, Spanish, blues and croakers. There has also been a nice speckled trout bite at night on live shrimp.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a good week with several king mackerel being weighed in and totaling a dozen or so this season. In between the kings were catches of BIG Spanish, one over 6 pounds, very few blues, small sea mullet, flounder, spots and croakers.
Seaview Pier also had several kings this past week, along with blues, big Spanish, sheepshead, spots and sea mullet.
Surf City Pier landed several kings, big Spanish, blues, spots and mullet.
Jolly Roger Pier reports large schools of menhaden being busted by tarpon and kings. There were hookups but none landed. There were also reports of good catches of Spanish and blues, black drum and slot reds.
Finally, if you are a boater, check the June 2020 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers survey of Bogue Inlet and connecting boat channel.
The Ocean Bar: https://saw-nav.usace.army.mil/INLETS/BOGUE/Bogue_Inlet_OB.pdf.
Connecting Channel from AIWW: - https://sawnav.usace.army.mil/INLETS/BOGUE/Bogue_Inlet_Inside.pdf
Be safe, catch fish and enjoy or nation’s 244th birthday this coming weekend.
