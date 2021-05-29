CARTERET COUNTY — Croatan and East Carteret put two players apiece on the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association All-State Teams.
Logan Howard and Cora Taylor were named to the 2A squad for the Cougars while Meredith Brooks and Breslyn Studebaker were selected to the 1A side for the Mariners.
Howard led Croatan with 23 goals and ranked third on the team with eight assists, while Taylor tied for the team lead with 11 assists and posted seven goals including a number of game winners.
The Cougars (14-1-1) captured the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference title with an 11-0-1 mark and advanced to the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
Studebaker led East with 22 goals and tied for the team lead with six assists, while Brooks dominated on the back line as a defender, helping her team register three shutouts in the 1A playoffs.
The Mariners (8-8-1) advanced to the regional final for just the second time in program history with an impressive postseason run.
Other members of Croatan and East were honored by the NCSCA in its all-region selections.
Gwen O’Brien, Gentry Straub,Haley Cousins and Kaygan Forsythe were named to the 2A Region 4 Team. Kendalyn Dixon, Kenliana Dixon, Sami Mason and Tiana Staryeu were picked to the 1A Region 5 Team.
Croatan’s Paul Slater was chosen as the 2A Region 5 Coach of the Year, and East’s Antonio Diaz was tabbed as the 1A Region 4 Coach of the Year.
West Carteret (4-6) had three players named to the 3A Region 4 Team, including Chloe Dunn, Hayden Pittman and Megan Stoll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.