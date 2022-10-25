MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team has been in this position before.
The Patriots (6-3 overall) will host Croatan this week with a 3A Coastal Conference championship on the line. A year ago, they traveled to the Cougars for the regular season finale with a league title on the line.
The winner on Friday is guaranteed at least one achievement. Having already defeated East Carteret, both West and Croatan will be crowned the unofficial county champion if they win on Friday.
For the Patriots, however, a win would potentially allow them to tie or win outright a second straight Coastal championship. They won last year’s title outright for the program’s first league crown since 1964.
“It’s a big game regardless,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “We could both be 0-9, and it would still be a huge game. But now you have a county championship and a conference championship at stake on top of the rivalry game that is playing Croatan. I couldn’t be more excited.”
It looked like West was out of the running for a league title two weeks ago when it lost to White Oak 30-23. Then Richlands beat the Vikings 25-8 this past Friday, opening the door for the Patriots to snag at least a tie for first place. White Oak will host Swansboro on Friday.
“It’s a second chance for us, one we didn’t think we were going to get,” Barrow said.
For the Cougars (4-5 overall), the regular season finale offers a chance to play spoiler and possibly reach the state playoffs as a wild-card selection. Last season, the Cougars lost the matchup 34-14 to help West capture its first county championship since 2017.
“They have a lot to play for, but so do we,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We’re still trying to get into the playoffs, and the county championship is still up for grabs.”
The two teams were historically nonconference opponents until last year when Croatan made the jump from the 2A classification to 3A. Since they have become league bedfellows, the matchup has been an end-of-season clash.
“I love how we’re playing them last game,” Gurley said. “Before, we always played them week three or week four, which was cool, but the last game makes it so much better. There’s a lot more on the line now.”
Historically, the Patriots hold a significant 17-3 advantage in the series since the Cougars hit the gridiron in 1999. The Patriots controlled the series for nine straight seasons from 2006-2014.
Croatan’s last victory in the series was 2015, winning 21-14. The Cougars did beat the Patriots 26-20 in 2019, but that win was later counted as a win by forfeit for West due to a self-reported player ineligibility penalty for Croatan. Since 2015, West has won three games by a combined 122-20. The two teams did not play in spring 2021 due to a COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season.
This season, the two teams have played two common nonconference opponents and four common league foes. Both played Havelock and were shut out – West by 61-0 and Croatan by 42-0 – and they both defeated East Carteret. The Cougars beat the Mariners 18-7, and the Patriots won their matchup 14-13.
In league play, West leads all Coastal teams with 142 points and ranks second on defense with 72 points allowed. The Cougars rank third defensively with 77 points allowed, but they have only scored 87 points in league play.
Both teams lost by a touchdown to White Oak, and both teams smashed Swansboro and Dixon. The split occurred against Richlands, with Croatan losing 30-0 and West winning 24-2. It’s notable that Croatan was missing several key players in that game due to a virus making its way through the county this month.
When the two teams meet on the field, fans will get a look at two starkly different offenses. West has gotten 74 percent of its offensive yards with the passing game in its air-raid offense, while Croatan has run the ball for 94 percent of its yards in its split back veer offense.
“I think it was a big help that we were able to play two teams in back-to-back weeks that want to run the ball,” Barrow said. “It’s better preparation than when you’re defending 50 passes and some defenders maybe aren’t touching anyone. Everyone was in the business (Friday against Swansboro).”
West’s defense will key in on Croatan senior running back Brayden Stephens who has run for 1,313 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The Cougars also have secondary runners in Tony Bentz, who has 353 yards and three scores, and Josh Steffy who has 254 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Coleman Davis has run for 185 yards and three touchdowns.
Notably, Davis and backup signal-caller Easton Taylor have combined to throw eight interceptions in just 35 passing attempts.
“What they run is not something we see hardly ever,” Barrow said. “It’s not a team you can just show up and beat. We have to have a lot of focus in practice. I’ll be stressed to the max all week.”
West’s offense revolves around sophomore quarterback Jaylen Hewitt and receivers Justice Dade’El and Adam Cummings. Hewitt has thrown for 1,599 yards, 15 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season. He had his best game of the season last week against Swansboro with 269 yards, five touchdowns and no picks.
Dade’El leads the team in receiving yards with 505, plus four touchdowns. Cummings, who missed the first four games of the season, has been a huge offensive spark in the last six weeks with 494 yards and six touchdowns.
“They have a young quarterback that, when things are going well, he can really sling it around,” Gurley said. “Those receivers do a great job getting open, too. You want to get your playmakers out in space in this game, and they do that well.”
The game will kick off on Friday at 7 p.m.
