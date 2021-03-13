OCEAN — Croatan soccer coach Paul Slater is short on free time right now as the boys and girls soccer seasons collide during a truncated year of prep sports.
His girls team held its first week of official practices last week. His boys team, meanwhile, spent the week wrapping up an unbeaten regular season (12-0) and preparing for what could be a deep state playoff run.
At practice Thursday, his boys team warmed up on one practice field while the girls team finished its practice one field over. Both sessions follow a full day of teaching English.
“It’s a little rough, honestly,” Slater said. “I teach all day, then you have two practices back to back. It’s an adventure, but it’s not too bad.”
If Slater is lucky, he’ll continue to coach both programs as the boys team is projected to go deep into the playoffs.
“Hopefully the problem continues,” Slater said.
Both programs are just happy to be on the field, particularly the girls squad which couldn’t finish a promising season last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic first began. The Cougars finished the season 3-1 overall.
Croatan graduated seven seniors in the offseason, including its entire back defensive line and keeper Kelly Hagerty.
“We do bring back a strong core,” Slater said. “We’ll see if we can fill in the holes with the new girls that have come in. We’ll know where we’re at pretty quick. I think we’ll be alright. We scrimmaged Swansboro on Wednesday, which is a good barometer for where we’re at.”
The Cougars hosted Swansboro for a scrimmage on Wednesday, tying the Pirates 2-2.
Hagerty’s replacement in the net looks to be Caroline McAloon who saw time in the net as a sophomore with 10 saves. The defensive lineup is still being sorted.
“We have a pretty good idea who it’s going to be, but there are still adjustments to be made,” Slater said. “Caroline will do good back there. She’s very brave, and she talks a lot to her back line.”
Offensively, the Cougars brings back a stable of scorers. Junior Gentry Straub had five goals and an assist last season, senior Logan Howard put up four goals and two assists, and Haley Cousins tallied two goals and two assists. Howard, Cousins and Straub were the three leading scorers in 2019 with a combined 67 goals and 33 assists.
Also back is McKarem Rahman with one goal last year and Gwen O’Brien with three assists.
The girls team will start its season Monday at home against Havelock, followed by the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opener at home against Southwest Onslow on Wednesday.
The Cougars are looking to repeat as league champs after going 14-0 in the Coastal 8 in 2019. This will be the final year of the Coastal 8 in its current state.
