BEAUFORT — To say Tanzania Locklear took it up a notch in the second half of the girls basketball season would be an understatement.
The East Carteret sophomore scored 251 points in nine games after scoring 120 points in the first 10 contests.
She averaged a county-high 19.5 points this season after putting up 12.0 points per game in the first nine and then an impressive 27.9 points in the final 10.
Locklear scored 35 points or more in three games down the stretch.
In a 73-50 win over Southside, she put up a whopping 45 points, which stood just two off the school record.
Locklear was consistent throughout the night, going for 12 points in the first quarter, 10 in the second, 11 in the third and 12 in the fourth. She went 12-for-16 from the foul line.
Four games earlier, Locklear scored 38 points in a 76-54 victory over Northside-Pinetown, going 12-for-17 from the free-throw line. She started slow with just three points in the first quarter, then went for 13 apiece in the next two quarters before putting up nine in the fourth.
In a 67-58 second-round state playoff loss to East Bladen, Locklear scored 35 points, with 27 of those coming in the second half as her team turned a 23-point halftime deficit to just six at one point.
After scoring eight in the first half, she had 14 in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.
East went 17-3 overall and won the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference title with a 9-1 mark.
