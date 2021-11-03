MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Parks and Recreation will hold a pickleball tournament at the Crystal Coast Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 15 to Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The event will feature a men’s, women’s and mixed doubles tournament.
Divisions are offered for ages 50-69 and 70-plus.
The cost is $30 per team.
Skill level is self-rated, and this is a non-sanctioned event.
Matches are played the best two out of three games and the first to 11 wins. Championship matches will be best two out of three games, playing to 11, and must win by two.
Teams are guaranteed a minimum two matches.
Online registration is available at ccpr.recdesk.com.
For more information, contact Darlene Austin at darlene.austin@carteretcountync.gov, or Paul Stanley at paul.stanley@carteretcountync.gov., or call 252-222-5858.
