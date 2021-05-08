HOPE MILLS — The West Carteret softball team’s state playoff run came to an end Wednesday with an 11-1 loss to Gray’s Creek in the second round.
The score was an exact reversal from the No. 6-seeded Patriots’ (11-3) win over Northern in the first round, both in score and in total innings. Both games ended in the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule. No. 3 Gray’s Creek improved to 11-2 to reach the third round.
The loss snapped a five-game win streak for West, which reached the playoffs after winning a third straight 3A Coastal Conference championship.
Hannah Moseley was the Patriots’ top hitter, going 3-for-3 and scoring the team’s lone run in the third inning. She led off the frame with a base hit, reached second on a single from Hydee Kugler and scored on another one from Anna Keith Sullivan.
Gray’s Creek had three batters finish with multiple hits. Madi Bagley finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs, Courtney Cygan hit 2-for-3 with three runs, and Jaden Pone went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs.
Bagley was also the winning pitcher for Gray’s Creek, striking out nine and walking three while allowing six hits.
Abree Young pitched all four innings for West. The sophomore struck out three and walked as many while giving 10 hits and 10 earned runs.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
West Carteret...001 00 - 1 6 1
Gray’s Creek....304 4x - 11 10 1
WP – Bagley
LP – Young
West Carteret leading hitters: Moseley 3-3, run; Sullivan 1-2, RBI; Kugler 1-3; Phelps 1-2.
Gray’s Creek leading hitters: Bagley 3-3, RBI, 3 runs; Cygan 2-3, 3 runs; Pone 2-3 (3B, 2B), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Aldridge 1-1 (HR), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Brady 1-2, RBI; Cobb 1-3, 2 RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.