Last week, I discussed some of the finer points of N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries regulations, and one clarification from before is in the measurement of “total length.”
Remember, when you measure total length for species like drum and trout, you need to “pinch” the tail to get the legal length. It can mean the difference with near legal and near NOT legal.
Check the graphic at http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/recreational-fishing-size-and-bag-limits for how to measure TL, FL, CFL and LJFL.
So now, what are some of the more popular species and what are the current regulations? We can even look back in time for changes, some drastic, in creel or size limitations. We all remember days with few or no regulations, especially for species like bluefish. Remember when there was a 12-inch size limit on bluefish? How did that go? Well, up to last year, we were able to keep 15 blues per day with only five greater than 24 inches. Based on recent stock assessments, we are now into a three-bluefish bag limit regime. Hopefully this will quickly boost the stocks for these early maturing fish.
As far as mackerels go, the limits had been quite stable for some years with Spanish holding at 15 fish per day with a minimum fork length of 12 inches. King mackerel had been stable at a three-fish bag limit and a minimum fork length size of 24 inches. But with the current coronavirus pandemic and its detrimental economic impact on the fishing community, the creel limit has been temporarily increased to four kings per day but will expire and revert to the three-fish limit after March 16.
Now for flounder…remember flounder? Of course, we are now, after a six-week season that ended Sept. 30, in a flounder moratorium without any clue on what will happen in 2021. There are rumors swimming about of a one-fish limit for next year. At least the limit of zero is easy to remember…and a couple weeks ago, I released a 22-inch flounder…ouch!
That being said, back in 2007, do you remember that there were different limits for inside and outside flounder? So where in the world are the ColRegs lines anyway? At that time, inside flounder needed to be 14 inches and outside ocean fish 14.5 inches, both with bag limits of eight fish. At least after that, the regs were coalesced and you didn’t need your GPS to decide if you were legal.
Now for the trout…back in 2007, speckled trout and gray trout had a minimum size of 12 inches with a creel limit of 10 per day for specks, and yes, six fish per day for grays. After too many cold kills and increased fishing pressure, the speckled trout limit is at 14 inches with a bag limit of four fish. The grays, on the other hand, for reasons of winter dolphin predation and probably other influences, the bag limit has been pegged at one per day for some time now.
More recently and very welcomed, new restrictions have been placed on black drum and sheepshead, both munchers and crunchers. We all have seen in the past small, spot-sized black drum and sheepshead going into coolers. These fish have basically no meat on them and are a waste of the resource. In 2014, a slot limit of 14 to 25 inches was placed on black drum with a 10-fish limit, and in 2015, for sheepshead a 10-inch limit minimum size and a bag limit of 10 fish per day. Be aware that these fish are long-lived. Black drum can live for decades and grow to over 100 pounds, and sheepshead also may live for decades, with the older fish being the big breeders. Last week, a 26-inch sheepshead was caught and released on Ocracoke Island. Wow!
One regulation that often goes unnoticed is that of our “bait” mullet species, striped and white (finger) mullet, which stands at 200 per day combined species.
There are some popular species that are unregulated, like spots, pompano and sea mullet. Many tuna are heavily regulated, but there are also the small tuna species, like Atlantic bonito, false albacore and blackfin tuna, that remain unregulated. Interestingly, the blackfin tuna presence has noticeably increased over the last 10 years, and that includes nearshore fish caught within sight from the beaches and indeed from our local fishing piers as well. For current tuna regs, check out https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/topic/atlantic-highly-migratory-species.
---------------------
So how has the fishing been? A bit up and down with the water temperatures similarly up and down.
After a little chill for several days, which briefly perked up the inside, surf and pier trout fishing, the return of summer-like weather has confused our specks. During October and continuing into the fall, we normally see a steep drop in water temperatures getting the fish to think seriously of fall and winter migrating and feeding options. Recent temperatures remain warm in the 70s, both inside and out.
The best trout fishing has remained in the Neuse and New rivers with some disappointing catches in between.
Last week, I fished Bogue Sound with Capt. Dean Lamont in Deer Creek, Trout Creek west of the Emerald Isle bridge and along Banks Channel, and all we (and others) found were short, throwback trout. I was amazed at the more than dozen boats in Trout Creek, none bagging keeper specks that I could see.
---------------------
One thing that is holding up is the false albacore bite from Cape Lookout, both sides of the Lookout Shoals, the Bight area, the Beaufort boating channel, as well as into inlets and along the beach.
The balls of bait anchovies are thick out there. By the way, if you get a runoff, it probably is a monster 20-pound albie or possibly a 20-plus-pound blackfin tuna, which is not out of the question. Also, if you are working around Lookout Shoals, there are old drum that are now back in the ocean after their summer spawn. They are also showing along the surf zone.
If you are into bag limits of one, gray trout is excellent in the Morehead City Turning Basin and local waters and out at the nearshore reefs, ARs 315 and 320.
---------------------
Along the beach, bottom fishing is going well, even in the rough and dirty surf, with good catches of slot black drum and sea mullet, many pushing the 1.5-pound citation size.
As I mentioned, the trout and red drum along the surf zone remains disappointing. Third Street in Emerald Isle is giving up nice sea mullet, and Fort Macon is a good option as well.
---------------------
Now for the piers:
Oceanana Pier reports spots, sea mullet, trout and albies.
Bogue Inlet Pier has a nice variety of black drum, sea mullet, flounder, albies, blues and lots of bait around the pier. Saturday, the spot blitz produced coolers of spots.
Seaview Pier reports sea mullet, blues, Spanish, specks, slot reds close in to the surf, croakers, and still amazingly so, loads of ribbonfish. Often used as king mackerel bait, they are quite edible. Check them out at https://www.shutterstock.com/search/ribbon+fish, https://dailyprogress.com/community/greenenews/sports/outdoors-whats-a-ribbonfish/article_c485793a-e7ce-11ea-b674-8b0b6407331a.html.
Surf City Pier fishing has been slow with some good spot days, sea mullet, BIG reds and a few specks.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a slow week with one king, otherwise, sea mullet at night and a few specks.
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com. It’s repaired and up and running and better than ever.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.