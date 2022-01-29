The last county hoops team without a conference championship this century could join the club this winter.
West Carteret’s last outright girls conference championship was 1996-1997, when the team went 20-6 overall and 11-1 in the 3A Coastal. It did split a conference title in 2014, but it has been 25 years since the last outright crown.
This year’s team is still half a season away from finishing the job, but the Patriots are certainly on the right track at 5-0 in conference play and 12-6 overall.
The other five county high school basketball teams have all won since the 2000 mark. The West boys last won in 2020-2021, the East Carteret boys won last in 2020-2021, the Croatan boys’ last championship was in 2011-2012, and the Croatan girls last won in 2019-2020. The East girls’ last banner was from 2016-2017, but it was a split title. The program’s last outright championship was in 2006-2007.
When the Patriots were last the outright winners, it was under coach Phyllis Smith. The program was still riding the momentum from a 1994 state championship win over Smoky Mountain, winning four out of five conference championships. The following year, after realignment, West was moved to the 4A Mideastern Conference.
That 1996-1997 team consisted of Kelli McDaniel, Kelli Butler, Felicia Adams, Tiffany Wilson, Jami Jensen, Holly West, Natasha Pennamon, Samantha Schoden, Allison Compton, Jessica Bryan, Heather Wilson, Carrie Emory and Petrice Butler.
Butler, Emory and Bryan were named all-conference that season, too.
This year’s West girls team is certainly capable of winning the championship. It has already beaten the other top two teams in the conference, and handily. The team is balanced – five players average 5.4 points or more – and senior heavy. Emme Baber leads the pack, averaging 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
There have been a lot of “firsts” and “firsts in a long time” lately, but I think we could be adding one more to the list this season. Like I wrote in last week’s column, this could also be the first time in county history that both the boys and girls teams for two schools could win conference titles. Not a bad way to start the 2022 year.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.