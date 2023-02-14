MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret hosted the 3A east regional wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday with grapplers for West and Croatan both grabbing championships.
The Patriots saw two wrestlers crowned regional champs and finished with one more on the podium to help the squad place eighth overall with 91 points.
The Cougars had one champion and another on the podium to place ninth with 80.5 points.
All five wrestlers qualified for the N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournament which begins on Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
First Flight won the regional tournament with 163 points, followed by Swansboro in second with 138.5 and Dixon in third with 119.5.
Skyler Oxford captured a regional title at 126 pounds and Joshua Knipe won a championship at 195.
Oxford (47-8) pinned his way through his bracket, ending with a 2:21 injury time victory over Tyler Cowell (42-3) of Swansboro. He reached the final with a 1:29 pin of Havelock’s Tyson Helton (22-12) and pinned Mason St. Denis (8-14) of Richlands in 34 seconds in the second round.
Knipe (56-0) ended his day with two decisions. He capped the title with a 4-1 victory over Justin Bullock (47-8) of Fike after he won by 5-0 decision over Havelock’s Andrew Frazier (20-5) in the semifinals.
Dylan Shirley (42-9) reached the final of the 132-pound bracket before losing by 5-1 decision to Luke Connick (36-5) of West Brunswick. He reached the final with a 4-3 win by decision over Fike’s Barrett Klutey (46-5).
Josh Figueredo (28-19) nearly advanced to the third-place match at 145 pounds before he lost by 15-0 technical fall to Swansboro’s Klint Rhude (34-10).
John Schulz (26-26) did the same at 152 pounds, reaching the consolation semifinals before getting pinned in 2:16 by Samad Wooten (34-9) of C.B. Aycock.
---------------
Cameron Sanchez grabbed the lone regional title for the Cougars, winning at 106 pounds to improve to 29-7 overall.
Sanchez won by 10-7 decision over Swansboro’s Paul Vaught (28-8) in the final. He reached the first-place match with a 9-8 decision over Lily Prendergast (43-8) of South Brunswick.
A.J. Pile (30-9) had the next-best finish, placing third at 182 pounds with a 1:14 pin of Northside-Jacksonville’s Marcus Cherry (18-6). Pile was knocked out of the winner’s bracket with a 4:52 pin to Collin Jasset (37-14) of Havelock, but he bounced back with a 2:57 pin of Franklinton’s William Bell (48-14) in the consolation semifinals.
Daschle Egan (26-14) advanced to the 126-pound consolation final before losing by 5-2 decision to Dixon’s Andrew Fucci (28-13). Egan went 3-2 in a bracket run made up entirely of decisions before finishing in fourth.
Gavin Cohen (25-13) came close to reaching the third-place match at 120 pounds, falling in the consolation semifinals by 9-7 decision to Gavin Nipper (32-14) of Jacksonville.
Riley Ingels (23-13) also lost in the consolation semifinals, getting pinned in 3:25 by Treston Wiggins (26-9) of West Brunswick.
