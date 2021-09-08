OCEAN — Croatan soccer is a family tradition for the Simonettes.
Ben played from 2012-2015, Zach played from 2016-2019, and Eli has just embarked on his senior season.
Each of the three enjoyed success with the Cougars, but the youngest brother has something over the others.
Croatan captured the first soccer state championship in county history in the spring, which begs the question: does Simonette hold that over his brothers?
“Of course,” he said. “Who wouldn’t.”
Ben and Zach have offered excuses why their squads never earned a ring, Simonette said, but he’s not hearing it.
“At the end of day, we won it, and they didn’t, and they’re never going to hear the end of it” he said.
He wasn’t, however, the lone member of the family to celebrate on the field on March 26 when the Cougars defeated Hibriten 4-1 in the 2A state final to cap a perfect 18-0 season.
His father, Jerry, has been an assistant coach on the team for the past six seasons.
Simonette grew up going to Croatan games, waiting for the day when he would get a chance to suit up in the black and gold.
“I couldn’t wait,” he said. “I got to play with Zach for a couple of years, which I was really thankful for. I was just excited to get out there.”
The Cougars went a combined 40-21-3 in the three years leading up to last season, falling in the second round of the playoffs each time, making the undefeated state title run a little eye opening.
“It was mind-blowing,” Simonette said. “Nobody really expected us to win it, and I’m not sure we really expected it. It was a dream come true.”
Then a junior, he scored 13 goals and posted eight assists during the regular season when Croatan went 13-0 in dominant fashion, outscoring opponents 83-4.
The postseason looked little like the regular season.
Three of the playoff games went to overtime, including the state final.
Simonette gave his team the lead for good just three minutes into the first overtime period against First Flight. He sprinted from the left side of the field to the right, turned and ripped the ball to the opposite side of the net across the goalkeeper’s face to make it 2-1. The Cougars went on to capture a 3-1 win and move on to the first regional final in program history.
In the previous round, Croatan trailed twice in the overtime periods, falling behind 2-1 in the first 10-minute overtime before Simonette tied it up, and then falling behind 3-2 in the second 10-minute overtime when Garrett Boucher hit the equalizer to send it to the golden goal extra frame.
Travis Garner-McGraw then sent his team to the third round in the golden goal period, finding a ball that was bouncing around the box in heavy traffic off a free kick and placing it in the net.
“I think we knew we could win a state title after that game,” Simonette said. “I think we kind of surprised ourselves. We were on the road for all of the playoffs. We didn’t have the home field going for us, but it worked out.”
The score stood tied 1-1 with Hibriten in the state final when Croatan erupted for three goals in overtime.
“We were really unlucky in regulation,” Simonette said. “We felt like we could have put in couple of more. We had gone to overtime with James Kenan, First Flight, so we were confident we could go and get the job done.”
Croatan lost just three starters from that squad, including Travis Garner-McGraw, Ryan Lindsay, and Alex Ericksen.
“It’s exciting to bring back eight starters, but those are some big shoes to fill,” Simonette said. “Travis had a 40-goal season, and you don’t see a lot of those. I’m a senior now so I feel like I need to step up my game and do my part to help us win.”
Simonette leads the team with four goals in five games. The Cougars have gone 3-2 with a 3-2 loss to Laney (1-1-2) and a 6-0 loss to New Hanover (5-0-1) in the season opener.
“I think we got humbled a little bit in the New Hanover game,” Simonette said. “I think it was a good thing. We saw that we were getting a little full of ourselves.”
Croatan won’t get to defend its 2A title as it was bumped up to the 3A division in the latest realignment, creating new tests for the club.
“You look back at it and the state title was a really cool experience, but we’ve got a new season,” Simonette said. “It’s a different mindset. Getting bumped up to 3A, that is a whole new challenge. We are right back at it.”
A wrestler and tennis player, Simonette considers himself a soccer player first, and hopes to plays at the next level. He sports a 3.8 GPA and is keeping his options open with regards to his college choice.
“It’s been a dream of mine to play soccer in college,” he said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Here are a few of Simonette’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Straight Outta Compton.”
Favorite TV Show: “Outer Banks.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Wu-Tang Clan.
Favorite Song: “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.
Favorite Book: “How to Read Literature Like a Professor” by Thomas Foster.
Favorite Team: Chelsea F.C.
Favorite Athlete: Mason Mount.
Favorite Vacation: Florida with the boys.
Favorite Hobby: Working out/surfing.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “Every year I try to grow as a player and not get stuck in a rut. I try to improve my game in every way possible.” – Lionel Messi
Favorite Food: Pizza rolls.
Favorite Drink: Chocolate milk.
Favorite Restaurant: Bojangles – Shark’s Den if my parents are paying.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning the state championship last year.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Martina Meno.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Freestyling with the boys on the bus.”
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: Alex Morgan.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Paul Walker, Tom Brady, and The Rock.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Garrett Boucher, Lane Hartman, Danny Metcalf, AJ Matas, Jack Wilson and coach Jerry Simonette.
Items For A Deserted Island: Soccer ball, phone, raft, gun, tent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.