As we approach the winter season, the N.C. Division of Marine fisheries reminds us to be watchful and report any observed instances of cold-stunned trout (https://deq.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2020/12/21/fisheries-ask-public-report-cold-stunned-trout).
As most of you know, I, the consummate scientist, have religiously taken Emerald Isle water temperatures for over 25 years. Why? It tells us who and when as far as the comings and goings of fish in our local waters. In the winter, it also can raise flags as to the safety of some of our favorite commercial and recreational species, specifically the speckled trout that are known to be susceptible to cold-water temperatures. Speckled trout is a warm-water fish, and the cold spells as we have experienced recently can lead to so-called “cold stun” events or, as I call them…troutsicles!
In fact, over the years as I have amassed reams of water temperature dates and data, we have also documented such trout kill/stun events every two to three years. Back in late December 2010 into early January of 2011, we had a series of cold events that were extreme enough for our NCDMF close all harvest of speckled trout and adjust both bag and size limits for when the season reopened. More recently (2016), new cold-stun guidelines were put in place to, on a regional basis, address issues of cold-stun events with speckled trout. These guidelines, based on experimentally validated water temperature criteria and visual cold-stun parameters of affected fish, were instituted for the first time in February 2018 in response to the extreme weather conditions.
Going forward, if you see something, say something, and you are encouraged to report spotted seatrout cold-stun events. Reports are welcome at any time to the N.C. Marine Patrol at 1-800-682-2632 or during regular business hours to the division spotted seatrout biologist Tracey Bauer at 252-808-8159 or Tracey.Bauer@ncdenr.gov.
If reporting a spotted seatrout cold-stun event, please provide where (the specific location) and when (date and time) the cold stun was observed, along with your contact information. For the actual specific quantitative guidelines instituted for declaring a cold-stun event, log onto: https://deq.nc.gov/media/21341/download. These are based on actual temperature and stun data studies. Hopefully we will get through this winter season without cold-stun fish kills.
As you might surmise, we have had no cold-stun events yet this year. Recent weather has felt more like spring, while water surf and sound temperatures have pushed their way back to near the 60-degree level whereas normal second week in December temperatures are in the mid-50s. From time to time, I like to discuss environmental effects on fish, like the water temperatures. Another important effect is water salinity. When we had Hurricanes Dennis and Floyd or more recently Florence, those events dumped massive amounts of freshwater particularly into our backwaters, pushing fish and shrimp downstream or into the ocean into more comfy salinities that they are used to.
Well, we have passed the hurricane season relatively unscathed, and in fact, we are currently into an area of at least moderate drought throughout the central and eastern part of the state.
So as Capt. Jeff Cronk messaged to me, the salinity of our creeks, rivers and sounds is high, and the salt line has moved way upriver/creek/sound. Have you noticed the gin-clear sound and creek waters lately? Capt. Cronk (thanks Jeff) also pointed out that the fish, particularly the speckled trout, have also moved farther up the rivers/creeks/sounds as the salt-line has moved inland. This may also be one reason we haven’t seen a strong surf trout season…the fish are elsewhere!
Considering this, I have a concern relating to cold-stun events. If the fish are far up-creek, so to speak, if we have a rapid cold-weather event, will the fish be “stuck” up the creek without a paddle and be more vulnerable to impending cold-stun conditions and unable to get closer to the inlets and safer warmer waters? Hmmmmmm!
---------------------
Right now, the trout fishing has been holding up, but we are finding in the backwaters, as well as in the creeks and surf, a lot of small juvenile spike trout.
Over the weekend, I “limited out” on at least two limits of throwback specks, none of which was even long enough to venture a measurement.
In the mix, there are still red and black drum and some sheepshead and gray trout, although the sheepshead and grays are moving out to deeper ocean waters. The grays are being jigged up at the local reefs, wrecks and rocks as they move farther out on the Continental Shelf. This is also a great time to work the surf around Cape Lookout and the rock jetty there.
Interestingly, as people are using crabby baits for black drum and sheepshead nearshore, the by-catches of tautog (blackfish) are being reported, also a muncher and cruncher. Tautogs are a best-keep secret, a tough fish to catch, great table fare and only rarely actually a target recreational species.
---------------------
So, what else is going on? The fall action of bottom feeders, puffers and sea mullet have been good.
The puffers in the daytime, they don’t feed much at night, and the sea mullet bite has been off the charts, particularly from fishing piers. The puffers have been a big and small mix, but the sea mullet have been exclusively big fish. And think FRESH, people-eating shrimp as bait, not thrice thawed and frozen stuff. You will thank me for that suggestion.
By the way, there are also loads of baby snapper blues biting off the tails of the soft-plastic baits intended for speckled trout. Ouch!
---------------------
I’ve talked the small of it, so now to the BIG of it.
The giant bluefin tuna action is strong and as usual within sight of the beach. One hot spot is on the east side of the shoals in the Drum Inlet area, probably feasting on the schools of pogies.
---------------------
Now for fishing piers closure information.
Oceanana Pier is closed for the season.
Bogue Inlet Pier is closed for the season but accessible for season-pass holders with a gate key.
Seaview Pier will remain open in the offseason during daylight hours.
Surf City Pier closed after business on Sunday, Dec. 5 and will reopen sometime in March.
As usual, Jolly Roger Pier remains open during the offseason. They will be open during daylight hours, usually from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
---------------------
Just FYI, if you are looking for a great business opportunity, after 16 years of operation, Alan and Melinda Sutton are looking for someone to buy Tradewinds Tackle on Ocracoke Island which has been in operation for 46 years.
Sounds like a great opportunity for the right person to open the Tradewinds for its 47th season this spring.
