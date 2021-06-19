BEAUFORT — East Carteret pushed past the second round of the 1A baseball state playoffs for the first time since 2016 on Thursday with a 9-5 victory over Princeton.
The third-seed Mariners (13-3) held on for an 8-5 win over 14th-seed West Columbus (7-7) in the first round Tuesday.
The Mariners last visited the third round five years ago when they made it all the way to the regional final. They will face Granville Central on Saturday night for the right to return to that round.
Strong hitting and solid relief pitching propelled third-seed East (13-3) past 11th-seed Princeton (9-6).
“That was a good baseball game,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “We played well. We had some timely hits. Any time you can score six runs with two outs, that’s pretty awesome.”
Mason Rose led off the second inning with a double, but after back-to-back outs, he stood on third with only one out left to the Mariners’ disposal.
A wild pitch sent Rose home, and a six-run inning had commenced.
Jacob Gillikin, Tyler Williford, Jacob Nelson, Bennie Brooks, Adam McIntosh and Thomas Wallace followed with six straight hits. McIntosh drove in two runs, while Williford, Nelson and Wallace each drove in one.
“We hit the ball,” Griffee said. “It was a big game and a big crowd, and once we got settled in, got adjusted, we were good.”
East looked like it might run away with it at that point.
Brody Nelson had looked sharp on the mound in the first two innings, giving up just one hit and striking out two.
He ran into trouble in the third, giving up three runs after walking three batters, hitting one and giving up a hit. An error in the field didn’t do him any favors.
Riley Morris took over and ended the inning on one pitch to induce a fly out. He then retired the side in the fourth to settle things down for his side.
“Brody didn’t have his best stuff, and Riley stepped up and threw strikes, and we played defense behind him,” Griffee said.
A two-RBI single from Princeton’s Jacob Barnes made it an 8-5 game in the sixth, but Morris was steady otherwise. He gave up those two runs, neither of which were earned after two errors earlier in the frame, on four hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out one, walking none and hitting a batter.
“Riley has done a good job all season,” Griffee said. “I haven’t had to use him much deep into games, but he’s come in and done a good job when we’ve needed him. He started one game and went four or five innings, so I know he can go a little longer. He doesn’t throw it hard, but he throws strikes and gets ground balls, and that is what we want.”
Princeton coach Noah Edens was disappointed his team didn’t take advantage of the offside pitching his team saw in the second round.
“We didn’t make adjustments at the plate, bottom line,” he said. “Our plate discipline and our approach at the plate – I thought we would adjust after the first time through. We’ve had games like that where it took us two to three times through to adjust, and we just didn’t tonight.”
Princeton finished with seven hits compared to Mariners’ 12.
East had double-digit hits for the second straight game and the 10th time in 16 contests this season.
Morris helped his own cause with an RBI single in the fifth. Wallace followed with an RBI single in the sixth.
McIntosh drove in East’s other run in the fourth. He finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run.
Brooks had two hits and scored two runs.
The Mariners committed four errors after producing seven in the first round but also came up with a number of standout defensive plays, including two double plays.
“A lot of those errors the other night was because it was so wet after the rain,” Griffee said. “Both teams were throwing it around. I thought we played great defense at times tonight. Bennie, Jacob and Adam were really good.”
Griffee’s squad had to fight off a couple of Vikings’ rallies after waiting an extra hour to start its first postseason game in 764 days after thunderstorms blew through the area.
Rose ensured his team would advance with a strong effort on the mound. The senior righty struck out seven, walked one and gave up five runs (one earned) on five hits in a complete-game effort.
“Mason threw well,” Griffee said. “They were a good ball team. They were pretty even with us. And it was a different element with the wet field. It definitely played a hand in the errors. They took advantage of our miscues.”
East will next make the 185-mile trip to Stem to take on second-seed Granville Central (9-7).
The winner of that matchup will move on to the regional final to face the winner of top-seed Perquimans (14-2) and fourth-seed Bear Grass Charter (13-1).
Brooks, McIntosh, Brody Nelson and Gillikin each knocked in runs in the first inning to supply the Mariners with a quick 5-0 advantage.
Brooks went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs. McIntosh went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Jacob Nelson, who went 2-for-4 with a double, set the table well from his leadoff spot with three runs.
Shamel Baker also went 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Here are results of the first two rounds:
VARSITY BASEBALL
(Second Round)
Team R H E
Princeton…....003 002 0 - 5 7 1
E. Carteret…..060 111 x - 9 12 4
WP – Nelson
LP – Thompson
Princeton leading hitters: Thompson 2-2, 2 RBIs; Barnes 1-2, 2 RBIs, run; McCain 1-3, run; Hickman 1-3, run; Potts 1-4, RBI; Evans 1-4, run.
E. Carteret leading hitters: McIntosh 3-4, 3 RBIs, run; Brooks 2-4, 2 runs; Morris 1-2, RBI; J. Nelson 1-3, RBI, run; Rose 1-3 (2B), run; J. Gillikin 1-3 (2B), run; Baker 1-3, run; Williford 1-3, RBI; Wallace 1-4, 2 RBIs.
-----------------------
(First Round)
Team R H E
W. Columbus....003 020 0 - 5 5 3
E. Carteret……..503 000 0 - 8 11 7
WP – Rose
LP – Ward
W. Columbus leading hitters: Hilbourn 2-3, 2 runs; Allen 1-4, 2 runs, RBI; Green 1-3, RBI; Connor 1-3.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Brooks 3-3, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; McIntosh 2-3, 2 RBIs; J. Nelson 2-4 (2B), 3 runs; Baker 2-4, run; Williford 1-2; B. Nelson 1-3 (2B), RBI, run.
