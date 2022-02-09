CARY — The Croatan boys swim team made history Saturday with the program’s first regional championship.
The Cougars controlled the 3A meet at the Triangle Aquatic Center after competing at the 2A level since the school started in 1998. They put up 351 points to First Flight’s runner-up total of 263. West Carteret took third with 259.
“Our swim family had an amazing meet,” Croatan coach Mikaela Worsinger said. “Leading up to regionals, we knew we had to perform. Preparing for the meet, we knew that with such tight margins, it was really anyone’s game. It was going to come down to who showed up. We needed to come in knowing the win wasn’t ours and we had to earn it. Come race time, we showed up.”
Ryan Simcic led the way, accounting for four gold medals.
He won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.88 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 47.42.
He teamed up with Nathan Michalowicz, Matej Roth and Rylan Feimster in the 400 freestyle to time in with a 3:30.61 and joined Harrison Milano, Paul Padgett and Michalowicz in the 200 medley relay to clock in at 1:43.85.
“We stated the day off with the medley relay and every 50 (split) was better than ever. They wanted it, and they earned it. Ryan Simcic came in ready to fight.”
Michalowicz gave the team its other win with a time of 56.27 in the 100 backstroke. He also took third in the 100 butterfly in 56.66.
Padgett had a strong meet as well, finishing fourth in the 100 butterfly in 58.93 and taking sixth in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.09. He joined Roth, Feimster and Milano in the 200 freestyle relay to grab second in 1:35.60.
Feimster placed sixth in the 50 freestyle in 23.35, followed by Milano in seventh in 23.65 and Roth in ninth in 24.02.
Milano took sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.59, Roth claimed eighth in the 200 freestyle in 2:04.10, and Feimster ended up 10th in the 100 freestyle in 56.40.
Aiden Pesko corralled a pair of fourth-place finishes with a 1:58.92 time in the 200 freestyle and a 5:24.33 clocking in the 500 freestyle.
Gavin Pesko took fourth in the 200 medley in 2:20.27 to give Croatan one of its biggest highlights of the day. The freshman dropped a whopping eight seconds from his top time and qualified for the state meet after entering his heat seeded 10th.
“He crushed this goal,” Worsinger said. “He swam the best race of his life.”
Pesko also placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.31.
Ryan Michalowicz finished 10th in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.76.
Luke Kahrimanovic took 14th in the 200 freesyle in 2:14.15 and ended up 15th in the 500 freestyle in 6:35.33.
The Croatan girls just missed a regional runner-up finish, tallying 200 points to West Carteret’s 208. J.H. Rose dominated the meet with 407.
“The boys were seeded first with a 30-point margin, and the girls should have finished fourth behind J.H. Rose, First Flight and West,” Worsinger said. “For the girls, coming in third was a great accomplishment. We scored 22 more points than expected. Every relay on the team made it to states, which was our goal for this meet. I am truly impressed by what they accomplished.”
Freshman Madison Bowen shined with four top-five placings.
She was the runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:16.82 and took third in the 200 freestyle in 1:59.26. She linked up with Avah Beikirch, Grace Meyer and Falon McCabe in the 400 medley relay to place second in 4:00.13. The same quartet took fifth in the 200 medley relay in 2:03.83.
Beikirch hit the wall in 1:01.65 to take sixth in the 100 freestyle and teamed with Maeve Burns, Claire Nickson and Josie Klaumann in the 200 freestyle relay to garner a sixth-place standing.
Meyer added a sixth-pace finish in the 50 freestyle in 27.73 and ended up 10th in the 100 freestyle in 1:02.41.
McCabe claimed sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.62.
Burns took 13th in the 200 freestyle in 2:27.98, and Nickson was 15th in the 100 backstroke in 1:16.88.
Mackenzie Sampson finished 11th in the 200 medley in 2:50.21 and took 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:29.79.
Skylar Brown placed 11th in the 50 freestyle in 29.14 and ended up 14th in the 100 backstroke in 1:15.31.
