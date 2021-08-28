MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan girls tennis team is off to a hot 3-0 start after blanking Swansboro 9-0 on the road Thursday.
Croatan was reclassified to a 3A school from 2A, but head coach Jim Sheehan isn’t backing off his perennial goal of a conference championship.
“It’s a different classification, but the expectations are the same,” he said.
Sheehan is returning three of his singles starters from last season’s third-place finish in the 2A eastern regional tournament. Those are Grace Meyer at No. 1, Arianna Cope at No. 2 and Taylor Stathem at No. 4. The coach also got an addition via transfer from Parrott Academy in Kinston in Grace Blair.
Marissa Falcone is at No. 5, and the No. 6 spot has been a revolving door cycling between Haley Hartman, Olivia Fails and Gentry Straub.
“Our strength is our depth,” Sheehan said. “We’ve had three matches and three different girls have played our No. 6 spot. We have also played a bunch of girls in doubles, so everyone is getting some experience.”
Only Meyer is a senior, with the rest of Sheehan’s starting lineup slated to return next season. So far, he’s impressed with the level of work he has seen from his roster.
“These girls have been working their tails off, really, since summer of 2020,” he said. “They were ready to play, and they’re excited about playing.”
Against Swansboro (1-3), the Cougars had four singles netters get 6-0, 6-0 victories over their opponents, including Cope, Stathem, Falcone and Straub.
The only matchup that went to a tiebreaker set came at No. 3, with Blair beating another transfer, Joelle Wagner, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.
Meyer and Blair and Statham and Falcone teamed up at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, respectively, winning 8-2, while Olivia Fails and Haley Hartman partnered up at No. 3 for an 8-4 victory.
Croatan will host Richlands at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport on Wednesday.
