DIAMOND GIRL

Diamond Girl weighs a 464.9-pound blue marlin in the amended one-day only shootout for the 43rd annual Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Tournament on Monday. Inclement weather forced the competition from a three-day format to a single day of fishing that pulled in 40 boats. (Contributed photo)

