MOREHEAD CTY — Craig McClanahan was on the bench for 21 years as the West Carteret boys basketball coach.
His presence will now be felt for decades to come after the gymnasium was dedicated last weekend to the late coach.
It will be known as the “Craig P. McClanahan Gymnasium.”
“Craig would be so honored that the gymnasium is dedicated in his honor,” said his brother-in-law and longtime assistant coach Robert Lancaster. “On behalf of his family, coworkers and many friends, I say thank you to all the many people who supported the dedication.”
McClanahan died on June 27, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was 59.
His name will live on, however, alongside his high school coach Billy Widgeon. The Patriots’ floor was designated as “Widgeon Court” in 2013.
It’s appropriate the two will remain connected considering the enormous respect McClanahan had for his legendary coach.
“After a game one night, Craig and my sister were riding in the car to go get something to eat,” Lancaster said of the high school sweethearts. “She looked at Craig and noticed a tear coming out of his eye. Naturally, she asked him what was wrong. She thought he was upset because his team lost its game. But Craig told her it was because he thought he let coach Widgeon down.”
There were two numbers on the scoreboard at the dedication: 44 and 21. The 44 represented McClanahan’s number when he played for Widgeon, and the 21 represented his years coaching.
Widgeon, with 23 years on the bench, is the only one to coach varsity boys basketball longer at West than McClanahan.
McClanahan’s 2018-2019 team won the school’s first conference championship in 33 years, making him just one of two varsity boys basketball coaches in school history up to that point to win a conference championship, alongside Widgeon.
The Patriots have now won four league titles in a row.
McClanahan was a standout basketball and tennis player in his time at West. He earned the school’s Most Outstanding Athlete Award during his senior year and graduated in 1978. His athletic accomplishments earned him a scholarship to play basketball and tennis at Mount Olive College. He later transferred and earned his bachelor’s degree at East Carolina University.
After teaching and coaching stints at Morehead City Middle School and Beaufort Middle School, he accepted the job as a health and physical education teacher and head varsity boys basketball coach at West in 1998.
He later became the tennis coach, coaching the boys and girls teams for 17 years.
He added the athletic director job to his list of responsibilities and served in that role for 15 years. His attention to detail, organization, planning and preparation made him ideal for the role.
“He once said, ‘I want to leave the program knowing that every decision I’ve made was for the benefit of West Carteret athletics,’” Lancaster said. “He was always proud of student-athletes and coaches for all their accomplishments. He was a true Patriot who bled red, white and blue.”
Lancaster served as his assistant for 21 years on the bench.
“And I am very grateful for those 21 seasons,” he said. “He loved coaching and had a passion for athletics. I saw firsthand that Craig was extremely knowledgeable about the game, good at teaching kids how to play basketball, a good motivator and very demanding of his players, but fair. He challenged his student-athletes to improve and could get the most out of them. And his teams were always well-prepared for competition and played hard.”
And while he is gone, his lessons and memory live in on in the hearts and minds of his many former players.
Among those are Gavin Gillikin who gave an emotional reflection at the dedication.
Gillikin was a sophomore on the 2018-2019 team that gave McClanahan his first conference championship and the program its first league title since the 1985-1986 campaign.
McClanahan retired at the end of the 2019 school year and was diagnosed with cancer a few months later. Gillikin paid him a visit in January 2020.
“If there is ever a moment in my life that I am so grateful for, it is that day,” he said. “It hurt my heart to see him sick, but I had the opportunity to tell him exactly what he meant to me. I’m not even sure if I really knew how much I looked up to him until that moment. Later that night, I wrote “Play 4 Coach Craig” on my game shoes, the very shoes I am wearing tonight.”
Gillikin noted he’s done a lot of thinking since playing in his last high school game and has considered his future. He knows he wants to coach, and he knows he wants kids to look up to him the way he looked up to McClanahan.
“He made me want to be a better player every time I stepped on the court,” Gillikin said. “He inspired me and showed me how I wanted to give back to my community. He was the kind of leader that didn’t walk around telling people how much he loved his school. He was the kind of leader that jumped in and got his hands dirty making his school the best it could be. He was a Patriot through and through. I hate that he isn’t here to experience this and feel the gratitude that everyone is showing.”
