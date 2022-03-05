MOREHEAD CITY — When Cam Johnson doesn’t have his head stuck in a book, it’s stuck in the pool.
He ranks first in his sophomore class at West Carteret with a 4.54 GPA while putting together an outstanding season for the Patriots swim team.
“I hold myself to a very high standard,” he said. “To put the work in I do, you have to.”
Johnson swam the opening leg for West’s state championship 200-yard freestyle relay team. He joined Cooper Law, Colton Ellis and Briggs Cloutier to win in 1 minute, 31.99 seconds. Rockingham was nearly a full second behind in second place in 1:32.82.
“On the bus ride home, we talked about how it didn’t just happen, we worked for it,” Johnson said. “It didn’t happen by luck. It’s something we earned.”
His success this season was the result of an incredible work ethic. Throughout the school year, he wakes up at 4:20 a.m. four days a week – he takes Friday off – and is in the pool from 5-6:30 a.m. School follows, and then he’s in the pool again from 7:30-8:30 p.m. He tries to get to bed by 10:30 p.m.
“The thing I love the most about swimming is I see the weight room pay off, I see the practices pay off when I see the times drop, when I see the medals around my neck, and that is when I really feel it,” he said. “People just see the medals and podium places, but behind the scenes is a lot of work.”
Johnson said he may take his workouts to another level next year, but he’ll take it easy this summer by hitting the pool every morning at 6 a.m.
The 200 freestyle relay team swept each competition in the postseason, grabbing gold in the 3A Coastal Conference championship meet, the east regional meet and the state meet.
They won conference in 1:36.12, the regional in 1:33.89 and state in 1:31.99.
“We won conference, and Colton told us we were going to do 1:33 at regionals, and we all called him crazy,’ Johnson said. “Then we did it. Then he told us we were going to win states in 1:31, and we called him crazier, and then sure enough, we did 1:31 at states. It’s about who wants it more, and I don’t think there was a relay team that wanted it more than us.”
Johnson, who has been swimming competitively since he was 6, finished his leg in less than 23 seconds for the first time, hitting the wall in 22.99.
He added a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly in 54.15 and a sixth place in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:01.78.
His gold in the relay event has him eyeing the top of the podium in individual events in his next two seasons.
“And I want to be an All-American before I graduate,” he said. “I’m not sure what events I’ll be swimming in. I want the team to succeed. I’m not going to place my goals above the team’s goals. The team comes first. I’m willing to swim whatever event coach will need me to.”
Johnson’s point totals in the state meet helped West take fifth in the team competition with 139 points. Carrboro took the state title with 218 points, followed by Northwest Cabarrus with 183, Lake Norman Charter 176 and Croatan 156.
His productive season was born from a freshman campaign that was strong, but not up to his high standards. He claimed 10th in the 100 butterfly in 54.77 but didn’t qualify for the state meet in the 500 freestyle after struggling with patellar tendinitis.
“I ran cross country before swim season and overloaded myself,” he said. “My knees were killing me. My body shut down on me. It was tough. In the summer, I did physical therapy and knew I couldn’t let that happen again, so I didn’t run this fall. I wanted to focus on swimming and school.”
At the regional meet this winter, he collected two individual golds, winning the 100 butterfly in 54.03 and toughing out a victory in the 500 freestyle in 4:55.18. He also joined Kai Taylor, Cloutier and Ellis to take second in the 200 medley relay in 1:45.28.
Johnson has set a goal to swim in college but hasn’t settled on a school.
“I’d like to swim for a DI school,” he said. “I’ve wanted to do that since I started high school. I’ll let the academic side lead me, and the swimming will follow.”
Here are a few of Johnson’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Dark Knight.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Office.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Star Wars Rebels.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Phish.
Favorite Song: “Power” by Kanye West.
Favorite Book: “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins.
Favorite Team: Carolina Panthers.
Favorite Athlete: Michael Phelps.
Favorite Vacation: Family trip to Alaska.
Favorite Hobby: Going out on the boat and wakeboarding.
Favorite Subject: Math and chemistry.
Favorite Quote: “Surround yourself with the dreamers, the doers, the believers and the thinkers; but most of all surround yourself with those who see greatness within you even when you don’t see it yourself.” – Michael Phelps.
Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Restaurant: Plaza Mexico.
Favorite Season: Swim season.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning the 200 free relay at the state championship meet.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Lindsey Howell.
Favorite Sport: Swimming.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Getting hyped behind the block with my airpods in, playing music.
Favorite Website/App: Spotify.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: West Carteret Swimming (@westcarteretswimming)
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Coach Randy Jarman, Case Anderson, Briggs Cloutier, Sam Johnson and my grandfather Chuck Johnson.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Coach Dustin Wilson, Briggs Cloutier, Colton Ellis, Cooper Law, Addie Cloutier and David Garner.
Items For A Deserted Island: Goggles, bathing suit, massage gun, Oreos and surfboard.
