CHAPEL HILL — Croatan and West Carteret each captured Wells Fargo Conference Cup awards.
The Cougars won another Coastal 8 1A/2A Conference Cup, dominating the league and winning by more than 40 points over second-place East Carteret
Croatan put up 166.5 points to East’s 113.
Richlands took fourth with 101 points, followed by Dixon with 100. Southwest Onslow came in fifth with 90.5 points, followed by Trask with 73.5 Pender with 71.5 and Lejeune with 68.
Croatan won an incredible 15 conference titles out of 21 sports.
The Cougars took home league titles in boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls swimming, boys and girls golf, boys and girls track and field, volleyball, football, baseball, wrestling and girls tennis.
East earned league crowns in boys basketball and volleyball.
West Carteret cruised to the Coastal 3A Conference Cup championship, outscoring second-place Jacksonville 95-75.5 in the final standings.
Swansboro placed third with 68 points, followed by Havelock with 60.5, White Oak with 54.5, and Northside-Jacksonville with 29.
The Patriots had an impressive year, winning 10 league titles.
They placed first in boys and girls cross country, boys and girls swimming, volleyball, boys basketball, boys golf, softball, baseball and boys tennis.
Sponsored by Wells Fargo and the N.C. High School Athletic Association, the award is a companion to the statewide Wells Fargo Cup.
The Conference Cup is based on regular season performances within conference play and is designed to recognize the best interscholastic athletic performances within each of the NCHSAA's conferences.
The award has been sponsored by Wells Fargo and, prior to that, Wachovia, since 1980.
In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points.
The Wells Fargo State Cup will be announced next. It recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state's four competitive classifications, primarily based on performance in postseason play.
