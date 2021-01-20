OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team did something Tuesday it hasn't done in six years.
The Cougars (3-2) defeated Richlands 73-40, the first time they have eclipsed the 70-point mark against a non-1A team since the 2014-2015 season when they defeated 2A North Brunswick 73-70. Three wins with 70 points or more have come since then, twice against 1A Lejeune and once versus 1A Southside.
The win also marks the second straight season the Cougars have started the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a 3-1 record.
Croatan is currently in third place in the league standings, right behind Pender (3-0) and East Carteret (2-0). Its only loss was 76-54 to Heide Trask (1-1).
Against the Wildcats (0-2), the Cougars scored 41 points in the first half, and 16 came from Dustin Hayden who scored a game-high 27.
The Cougars made six three-pointers in the contest, with Hayden putting in two, Brent Eilertson three and Jack Riley one. Eilertson had 13 points in the game. Eric Nutz and Riley scored nine apiece.
Leading scorers for Richlands were Jaden Jenkins with 12 points and Dominic Green seven.
There were a whopping 65 free throws attempted in the game, with Croatan shooting 23-of-36 (.639) and Richlands finishing 9-of-29 (.310).
Croatan will host Pender on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Richlands........................... 11 12 7 10-40
Croatan.............................. 21 20 16 16-73
RICHLANDS (41) – Jenkins 12, Green 7, Williams 6, Murphy 4, Gooding 4, Jones 4, Davis 3.
CROATAN (73) – Hayden 27, Eilertson 13, Nutz 9, Riley 9, O. Bellamy 5, Hall 5, R. Bellamy 4, Sharafinski 1.
