OCEAN — The East Carteret basketball team scratched another 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference contender off the list Tuesday.
The Mariners sailed to a 66-47 win at Croatan thanks to dazzling displays of athleticism from senior Bennie Brooks and freshman Shamel Baker. Brooks scored 25 points and shot 10-of-10 from the foul line, while Baker scored 24 and shot 10-of-14 from the stripe.
“We have a kid that’s been through it and a kid that’s going to learn under him,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “They both carried the load tonight.”
The contest was predicted to be a close one after both programs handed Pender (3-2) its first losses of the season. East upped its record to 4-0 and Croatan moved to 4-2. The two teams will meet again in Beaufort on Feb. 19.
“I guess it’s a little rivalry,” Griffee said. “When you’re all gas and no brakes, eventually you hit the wall. And I felt like we were the wall tonight.”
The Mariners began the game with a lot of energy, the bench staying loud and the players on the floor clapping at full volume every time Croatan failed to gain any ground offensively or coughed up possession.
The Cougars got buckets from P.J. Riley, Eric Nutz and Dustin Hayden in the first quarter but only managed five points next to East’s 20. The 15-point gap stretched to 20 points in the second quarter and then stayed even through the final two quarters.
“My guys played hard the second half,” Croatan coach Will Sutton said. “They had just dug themselves a little hole and couldn’t get out of it. They didn’t give up, I have to give them that, but we didn’t play to our potential.”
Four East players got in on the scoring mix during the first quarter, but Brooks and Baker set the tone with 16 combined points. Jacob Nelson added scored four.
The Mariner offense excelled inside and outside, sinking six three-pointers and penetrating the Croatan post with ease. The Cougars eventually settled into the game on offense but spent the first 10 minutes of the contest tentatively passing along the perimeter, unable to find a hole in East’s defense.
Croatan’s leading scorer was Hayden with 15 points, followed by 10 from Andrew Mendolia.
Each team got 25 looks from the foul line, but East also gained an advantage there with an 80-percent clip next to Croatan’s 40 percent shooting rate.
The game turned comical, and then serious, at the very end. Sutton prolonged the final whistle by calling multiple timeouts inside the final minute of the fourth quarter, prompting Griffee to switch his team back to a full-court press defense on Croatan’s in-bound passes.
“You have to commend East. They came out and played the whole game,” Sutton said. “They had the full-court press going right at the end, even when I put my bench in. They were really getting after it.”
A Croatan player was fouled and pushed into the stands, prompting a parent to verbally and physically confront the fouling East player until a law enforcement officer interceded.
“I think it’s just the adrenaline and the emotion of a county rivalry finally getting to play after all this COVID stuff,” Griffee said. “You got a bunch of seniors from both teams trying to make a statement.”
East will host Richlands tonight and travel to Pender on Friday for a rematch after a 61-48 victory in Beaufort on Jan. 20.
Croatan will visit Jones Senior for a nonconference contest tonight, followed by a road game at Southwest Onslow on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret........................ 20 21 10 15 - 66
Croatan.................................. 5 14 12 16 - 47
EAST CARTERET (66) – Brooks 25, Baker 24, Tillett 6, Lawrence 5, Nelson 4, Matheka 2.
CROATAN (47) – Hayden 15, Mendolia 10, Eilertson 5, Nutz 4, Riley 4, R. Bellamy 3, Sherafinski 3, O. Bellamy 2, Hall 1.
