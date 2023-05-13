ELON — Croatan’s softball season came to an end Tuesday in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
The Cougars gave up 14 runs in the first three innings versus Western Alamance to suffer a 14-0 shutout.
Taylor Apple threw a perfect game for the Warriors over the mercy-rule five innings, striking out 13 and walking none while allowing no hits.
The East Carolina signee has a 0.69 ERA this season over 121 innings with 263 strikeouts and just 24 walks.
Kara Alday hit a home run for Western Alamance and accounted for four RBIs. Payton Rainey smacked two doubles.
The No. 30 seed Cougars finished the year at 3-12.
The No. 3 seed Warriors improved to 17-3 with their ninth straight win. They are third in the MaxPreps 3A east rankings.
