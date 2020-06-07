CEDAR ISLAND — It’s tough for organizations that host once-a-year events to cancel them, especially fledgling ones.
That is the position the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament didn’t want to find itself in during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We didn’t want to miss a year of honoring Sarah James and trying to advance the mission of Another Perspective,” tournament co-organizer Bailey Evans said. “We’re really looking forward to getting everybody together again and building on what we’ve already done.”
The third annual tournament is set for Aug. 14-16 at the Cedar Island Resort. Registrations can take place at aperspective.org.
Registration prior to the week of the contest is $50 and $75 the week of the tournament. Registration for children is $40. The entry fee for the Ramsey Family Calcutta Prize is $100.
Last year’s family-friendly, philanthropic catch-and-release contest was wildly successful, featuring over 80 boats, 341 anglers, 1,500 people in attendance, $18,000 in prize money and more than $100,000 raised.
The event acts as the flagship fundraiser for Another Perspective, a non-profit organization used to raise funds for community-level projects that are inclusive, needed and promote recreation in the outdoors.
Another Perspective was launched in 2017 to honor the memory of Sara James Fulcher, the daughter of James and Brooke Fulcher. Sarah James died in 2017 at the age of 9 from semilobar holoprosencephaly, an abnormality of brain development in which the frontal lobes don't properly divide into right and left hemispheres.
“We’re moving forward with this year’s tournament and finding ways to make it happen because we don’t want to let anything stand in the way of honoring her,” Evans said.
Monies raised by the tournament have helped build handicap-accessible, inclusive playsets at Eastern Park in Smyrna and at the Cedar Island Volunteer Fire Department. The playsets, named in Sarah James’ honor, allows handicapped children to play alongside other children.
“We were able to apply for a grant from the Big Rock (Blue Marlin Tournament) charity, and that gave us some funding to finish the playset at Eastern Park,” Evans said. “We could expand our reach because of that and put up an inclusive set at Cedar Island.”
Like other tournaments on the Crystal Coast, the SJF is adjusting during the pandemic.
“We’ve tried to communicate in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic that we’re going to make sure to go by all social distancing guidelines to make sure everyone is safe,” Evans said. “We’re going to do things a little differently.”
Among the ideas floated is changing the open service pig pickin’ to pick-up prepackaged dinners. However, live music is still an option.
“It will depend on what the gathering restrictions are,” Evans said. “We’ll have to be spaced out, not have people congregating too much in one area. We’ll comply with whatever the guidelines are with the state at that time.”
