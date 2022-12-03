HAVELOCK — A long-awaited good shooting night at the free-throw line helped the East Carteret boys take a 69-57 win over Havelock on Wednesday in nonconference action.
The Mariners had shot 54% (50-for-93) from the stripe in their first three games but shot 75% (24-for-32) against the Rams. They went 13-for-18 in the fourth quarter.
East moved to 3-1 on the season while Havelock fell to 0-1.
Shamel Baker went 13-for-17 from the foul line and finished with 23 points. Ten of his points came in the third quarter as the Mariners went on a 22-12 run after trailing by two at halftime. Baker has scored at least 20 points in each of the first four games.
Charles Matheka went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line and registered a game-high 24 points. He scored nine points apiece in the second and fourth quarters.
Jacob Nelson added 13 points with seven of those coming in the first quarter.
Havelock jumped out to a 19-13 lead after the first quarter with six players getting in the score book. Vic Steward had 11 points for the Rams in the second quarter on his way to a team-high 21 points.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret..................... 13 15 22 19 - 69
Havelock........................... 19 11 12 15 - 57
EAST CARTERET (69) – Matheka 24, Baker 23, J. Nelson 13, Walker 4, Taylor 3, Piner 2.
HAVELOCK (57) – Steward 21, Morgan 11, Arroyo 9, Williams 8, Waller 4, Manning 2, Nesbit 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.