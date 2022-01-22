SWANSBORO — Croatan ran away with a six-team winter track and field meet Wednesday in its final tuneup before the 3A Coastal Conference championship.
The Cougars dominated the boys meet, totaling 211 points to White Oak’s 95. Swansboro took third with 76. Southwest Onslow scored 36, followed by West Carteret with 30. Richlands rounded out the six with seven points.
The Cougars put up 147 points in the girls meet. Swansboro claimed the runner-up spot with 100 to just edge West Carteret with 99. White Oak placed fourth with 64. Southwest Onslow scored 14, and Richlands had three.
Croatan swept the top three spots in the shot put with A.J. Matas tossing it 45 feet, 4 inches. Will Rouse followed with a 44-07 push, and Matthew Finizio threw it 43-10.
Matas also won the high jump with a 5-10 clearance. Ayden Tew took third with a 5-02 leap.
Colten Rodriguez finished first in the 1,600 meters in 4:26, and Tyrese Cone followed in second in 5:05. Rodriguez took second in the 3,200 meters in 10:35, and Cone ended up third in 11:13.
Zach Pruett and Ben Futral tied for the top spot in the pole vault with 11-06 clearances. Nolan McGehee took third with a 9-0 vault.
Kenny Lombreglia captured the 500-meter dash in 1:08, followed by Cooper Stephens in 1:11.
Croatan won two relays, taking the 1,600 in 3:38 and the 3,200 in 8:41.
The 800-meter relay team finished third in 1:39.
James Wallace grabbed the runner-up spot in 2:48 in the 1,000 meters, and Trey Austin took third in 3:00.
Peyton Heath placed second in the triple jump with a 35-05 leap.
Justin Wax garnered a third-place standing in 39 seconds in the 300 meters.
Christian Drawhorn competed in a pair of wheelchair events, clocking in at 19.05 in the 55 meters and throwing the shot put 10-05.
Hunter Guthrie gave West Carteret its only individual placings, taking the runner-up spot in both the high jump in 5-06 and the 300-meter dash in 37.90.
The Patriots also finished third in the 3,200-meter relay in 10:31.
------------------
Croatan totaled eight victories in the girls meet with seven individuals accounting for triumphs.
Paige Merrell stopped the watch in 8.9 in the 55-meter hurdles, Logan Besemer toed the line in 44.91 in the 300 meters, Cameran Ladd captured the 500 meters in 1:28, Navaya Zales took first in the 1,000 meters in 3:11, Ayla Zales won the 1,600 meters in 6:06, Emilie Hayes outran the field in the 3,200 meters in 13:43, and Cailin Ames garnered the win in the shot put with a 29-10 push.
The 3,200-meter relay team ran away from the pack in 11:09.
Ayla Zales also finished second in the 3,200 meters in 13:50 and third in the 1,000 meters in 3:45.
Hayes placed second in the 1,600 meters in 6:12.
Ginger Hayden was the runner-up in the long jump with a 16-02 leap.
Olivia Falls took third in the high jump with a 4-0 clearance, and Jadyn Melby placed third in the pole vault with an 8-0 vault.
The 800-meter relay team in 1:53 and the 1,600-meter relay team in 4:43 each took second.
Sha-Niyah Gethers claimed two wins for West Carteret, taking the 55 meters in 7.2 and the long jump with a 16-02.75 leap.
Tyler Collins earned the victory in the high jump with a 5-06 leap, and Alyssa Cooley proved triumphant in the pole vault with a 10-0 vault.
Two West relays also garnered wins with the 800-meter relay timing in at 1:50 and the 1,600-meter relay clocking in at 4:18.
Taylor Murphy-Canto was the runner-up with a 27-8 push in the shot put, followed by Alexandra Vaequez with a 27-07 toss.
Isabella Mennella took second in the triple jump with a 27-11 leap.
Elaina Sherline finished third in the 1,600 meters in 6:47.
