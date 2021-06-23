OCEAN — Croatan produced dominating performances Friday in the 2A track and field east regional.
The girls won their 24-team meet by 142 points, while the boys captured their 24-team competition by 88 points.
“They did well,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “I was extremely proud of how they performed across the board.”
The girls hit the 200-point mark with 205. First Flight was second with 63, followed by Currituck with 49, and Kinston and Ayden-Grifton with 46.
The boys scored 139 points to pull away from Kinston with 51. First Flight took third with 48 points, followed by Farmville Central and Wallace-Rose Hill with 36.
“We have good, hard-working kids,” Bulfer said. “They listen, they’re coachable.”
Bulfer gave credit for the big scores to his team’s depth. Whereas most top teams have one athlete in an event, Croatan sometimes scored with two and three athletes.
“Everybody showed up and did what they were supposed to do,” he said. “We have a lot of kids pull in that fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth spot. It gives us points. You get 10 points if someone wins, but if we have someone in third, fourth, fifth, that gives us more points. We just have a lot people who can score.”
The Cougars are also benefiting from versatility. A team strong in middle- and long-distance runners in the past, this year’s team has added jumpers and throwers to the mix.
Sara Melby was the epitome of that versatility.
She won the shot put with a 36-foot, 11-inch push, placed first in the discus with a 129-10 throw and joined the second-place 400-meter relay team of Cameran Ladd, Shelby Waltrip and Jadyn Melby that finished in 52.45 seconds.
Emma Morton followed suit, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 17.97, capturing the pole vault with a 7-06 clearance and taking second in the 300-meter hurdles in 51.52.
Ginger Hayden took gold in the triple jump with a 34-09 measurement, placed third in the long jump with a 16-03.5 leap, finished fifth in the high jump with a 4-08 clearance and was a member of the 1,600-meter winning relay team of Samia Brimmer, Cameran Ladd and Alyssia Trigleth that clocked in at 4:15.60.
Navayah Zales earned two victories, taking the 1,600 meters in 5:31.71 and the 3,200 meters in 12:35.98.
Avah Beikirch was the runner-up in the 3,200 meters in 13:19.65. She joined the 3,200-meter second-place relay team of Janelle Ketner, Gwen O’Brien and Audrey Kirkwood that finished in 10:43.88.
Ketner claimed third in the 800 meters in 2:29.02.
Logan Besemer, Ladd, Brimmer and Trigleth led the 800-meter relay squad to a second-place finish in 1:50.59.
Trigleth was the runner-up in the 400-meter dash in 59.21, followed in third by Brimmer in 1:03.44. Besemer took seventh in 1:07.57.
Brimmer also placed fourth in the 200 meters in 28.01.
Jadyn Melby grabbed the runner-up spot in the pole vault with a 6-06 vault, followed in third by Audrey Kirkwood with a 6-0 clearance.
Mia Raynor was the runner-up in the shot put with a 35-07 push and took fourth in the discus with a 98-10 toss.
Cailin Ames placed eighth in the discus with an 84-09 throw.
Tessa McFarland took third in the 100-meter hurdles in 20.13 and claimed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 53.64.
Samantha Hall finished sixth with a 6:18.33 time in the 1,600 meters, and Paige Merrell placed eighth in the 100-meter hurdles in 22.54.
Colten Rodriguez won two events in the boys meet, timing in at 4:34.31 in the 1,600 meters and clocking in at 10:37.38 in the 3,200 meters.
A.J. Matas earned the triumph in the shot put with a 50-01.5 push, claimed third in the discus with a 120-02 toss, and ended up fifth in the high jump with a 5-10 clearance.
Will Rouse took the victory in the discus with a 137-08 throw and placed fourth in the shot put with a 42-07 push.
Kenny Lombreglia, Thomas McCabe, Luke Nicolajsen and Matthew Quispe won the 1,600-meter relay in 3:30.42.
Jack Daffron proved triumphant in the pole vault with a 11-06 vault.
Lombreglia claimed second in the 400 meters in 51.13 followed in fifth by Nicolajsen in 52.17 and McCabe in eighth in 52.62.
James Wallace, Croft McLean, McCabe and Quispe snagged the runner-up spot in the 3,200-meter relay in 8:55.87.
Wallace placed third in the 800 meters in 2:05.33, and Quispe took fifth in 2:08.77.
Connor Futral finished second in the pole vault with a 11-06 vault, and Ben Futral garnered the third-place spot with a 10-0 clearance.
Trey Austin took third in the 3,200 meters in 11:14.61. Tyrese Cone hit the line in 11:21.42 to take fifth.
Brayden Stephens finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 45.35, and Oscar Irizarry took sixth in 45.79.
Nolan McGehee ended up eighth in the 1,600 meters in 5:23.77.
Croatan will next compete Saturday in the 2A state meet at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro.
