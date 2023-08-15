BEAUFORT — The East Carteret football team will have its work cut out for it Friday night in Piney Green.
The Mariners will take on a White Oak squad that returns significant pieces from a 7-3 team that last year earned a 53-14 win in the matchup between the teams.
“They look really good,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “They are super athletic, they are fast, they have their quarterback back. He’s a dynamic player that ran on us and threw on us last year. We have to contain him.”
Damarius Hester ran for 182 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s matchup while throwing for 125 yards.
Kahmari Brown and Justin Brown are also back after each produced 11 tackles in last year’s game with Kahmari posting four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks and Justin registering two tackles for loss.
“They have both their defensive ends back, and they got Nick Johnson over there from West (Carteret),” Frazier said.
Johnson adds to the talented defensive front for the Vikings. He had 64 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks as a sophomore at West.
White Oak also returns its defensive backfield.
“They are pretty young on the offensive line, but they’re pretty loaded everywhere else,” Frazier said. “And they have some size. They look pretty good in their scrimmages. They look a little different. They are throwing it around a little bit more.”
In addition to the 7-3 overall mark, the Vikings went 4-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference to share the league title with West Carteret and Richlands.
They feature a spread offense with some power-I thrown in and a 4-4 front on defense.
“They will load the box up, which will definitely cause some problems for us, but if we can get some good blocks up front, we can get some good carries,” Frazier said.
East runs the spread on offense and a 3-4 front on defense.
The Mariners went 7-4 overall last year and 5-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to capture their first league title in six years. After taking a 29-22 win over Northside-Pinetown in the conference opener, they scored at least 50 points in each of the next four league games.
The defensive side of the ball was decimated by graduation. The top four tacklers from last year’s game are gone, including Saviyon Johnson, Micah Evans, Branson Long and Brody Nelson.
The offense has shown potential in the offseason.
Frazier said he’s still undecided at quarterback.
Brady Doans, a standout on the junior varsity last season, is battling to become the starter under center versus Luke McIntosh, a transfer from Pinecrest.
“We’re still trying to decide on our quarterback,” Frazier said. “It’s pretty even. It’s tough to pick. We’ll take this week to decide. We’ll go in with confidence with either one. They are both playing well.”
Those two are looking to replace Jacob Nelson, who produced 2,034 total yards and 28 touchdowns under center last year.
His top two targets are also gone.
Shamel Baker had 450 yards and seven touchdowns on 21 catches, and Charles Matheka had 323 yards and three touchdowns on 18 catches. Both are seniors but are electing to concentrate on basketball, their primary sport.
Antonio Bryant is back after bringing a spark to the offense in his junior season, running for 1,196 yards and 16 touchdowns.
East also brings back three of five starters on the offensive line in Jacob West and Vaughn Brice, as well as Parker Hobgood who started as a sophomore but missed last year with an ACL injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.