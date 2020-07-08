NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH — The Central North Carolina District (CNC) of the Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) held its second contest of the season Saturday, June 27 at North Topsail Beach.
Competitors were ready and supportive of the contest, and with manageable conditions and a good forecast, the CNC went forward.
With the ESA’s new COVID-19 guidelines, competitors respected social distancing at check-in and followed proper protocol with social distancing on the beach.
One concern had been the shared use of competition jerseys, which was managed by head tabulator, Mary Morris, who worked to keep everybody in the same color jersey all day.
While there were fewer surfers than normal due to rescheduling, family members taking part in the contest proved to be a highlight.
Those included Charley Lewis and daughter Betsy, Jasa Ellis and son Colton, Jordon Guy and sons Maverick and Caiden, Warren Plonk and daughter Madelaine and Wes Whitt and grandson Harry Capps.
A sunny day with an offshore breeze and consistent 1-to-2-foot surf provided a good day in the water.
Dakota Cottle kept hold of first place in the new open longboard division by holding off Kat Neff and Paul Poston.
Jordan Guy won the open shortboard and saw his sons take the top two spots in the push ‘n’ go division with Caiden taking first and Maverick claiming second.
The next contest will be Saturday, July 25 at Oceanana Pier in Atlantic Beach.
The CNC thanks sponsors Subtropics, Sunshine Cleaners, Action Surfboards, Marsh’s Surf Shop, Moore Auto Clinic, South Swell Surf Shop, Stand Up Outfitters, Jimmy John’s, Chick-fil-A, Jack’s Waterfront Bar, Island Pet Veterinary Hospital, Sensation Sport Fishing, Sign Pro and Timco Insulation & Fireplaces.
CNC also thanks North Topsail Beach for its hospitality.
Here are results of the contest:
Boys U-12: 1, Kenan Brinson.
Boys U-16: 1, Colton Ellis; 2, Bodie Jones; 3, Henry Martin; 4, Zach Snyder.
Junior Men U-18: 1, Dustin Jolly; 2, Colton Ellis; 3, Bodie Jones; 4, Trey Jones; 5, Dakota Cottle; 6, Kekoa Romero.
Men: 1, Shannon Piele.
Masters: 1, Jordon Guy; 2, Josh Bradley.
Senior Men: 1, Wayne Gent; 2, Clinton Runyon.
Legends: 1, Paul Poston; 2, Billy Miller; 3, Jody Dobbs.
Grand Legends: 1, Tim Nixon; 2, Wes Whitt; 3, Warren Plonk; 4, Bruce Willis.
Girls U-12: 1, Madelaine Plonk.
Girls U-18: 1, Madelaine Plonk; 2, Kierra Mohr.
Junior Women U-18: 1, Betsy Lewis; 2, Madelaine Plonk; 3, Kierra Mohr.
Open Shortboard: 1, Jordon Guy; 2, Bodie Jones; 3, Dakota Cottle; 4, Kat Neff; 5, Dustin Jolly; 6, Henry Martin.
Open Longboard: 1, Dakota Cottle; 2, Paul Poston; 3, Kat Neff; 4, Trey Jones; 5, Russ Lindsey; 6, Tim Nixon.
Open SUP: 1, Charley Lewis; 2, Clint Runyon.
Menehune Bodyboard: 1, Henry Capps; 2, Madelaine Plonk.
Push ‘N’ Go: 1, Caiden Ellis; 2, Maverick Guy; 3, Kenan Brinson.
Junior Men Longboard: 1, Dakota Cottle; 2, Colton Ellis; 3, Bodie Jones; 4, Trey Jones.
Masters Longboard: 1, Josh Bradley.
Legends Longboard: 1, Jody Dobbs; 2, Paul Poston; 3, Wayne Gent; 4, Charley Lewis; 5, Bill Miller.
Grand Legends Longboard: 1, Tim Nixon; 2, Wes Whitt; 3, Bruce Willis; 4, Russ Lindsey; 5, Warren Plonk.
Junior Women Longboard: 1, Betsy Lewis; 2, Kierra Nohr; 3, Madelaine Plonk.
Women Longboard: 1, Kat Neff.
Ladies Longboard: 1, Jasa Ellis.
