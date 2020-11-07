To be honest, the last half mile of my hike in the northern half of the Neusiok Trail on Harlowe was a relief.
I love hiking, and I have loved walking and writing about this county’s best trails over the last couple ofmonths, but I’m ready for a break. Maybe it’s the approach of prep sports or the grueling Neusiok, but this final chapter in a series of eight trails took it out of me.
The Neusiok, a coastal plain highlight of the Mountains to Sea Trail, is a 20.4-mile trail naturally divided into two sections around Highway 101 with one section primarily located in Newport and the other in Harlowe. I hiked what I could of the northern half on Saturday, Oct. 31.
It was the last in a series of eight trails I’ve written about in this column, including Patsy Pond Nature Trail of the Croatan National Forest in Newport, the Elliott Coues Nature Trail at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach, the Tideland National Recreation Trail in Cedar Point, the Emerald Isle Woods Park, Hoop Pole Creek Nature Trail in Atlantic Beach, the Boathouse Creek Walking Paths in Cedar Point and the Theodore Roosevelt Natural Area Trail in Pine Knoll Shores.
Between the two halves of the 20.4-mile longleaf pine forest trail, I much preferred the northern half. The views of the Neuse River alone are worth the drive to the parking terminus. The terminus can be accessed from a road off Ferry Road (NC 306) from Highway 101, both of which can also be used to access the trail.
The first section of the trail is really enjoyable – flat, open and breezy. As soon as I turned into the forest around the 1-mile mark, everything changed. The recent cold snap helped decrease the bug count overall, but ticks are still a very big factor on this trail. DEET or no DEET, ticks are going to get on you. Accept it and know how to properly remove them when you get off the trail.
Like the southern half, the overgrown vegetation of the northern half proved difficult. There were occasional stretches of open space and sandy surfaces, but overgrown sections featuring roots and dead growth were more common.
Even more common was the standing water, continuing the swamp theme of the southern half. I used my waders less than in the southern half, but I still used them often. A few of the boardwalks were in rough condition but still passable.
About halfway between the north terminus and Ferry Road is Copperhead Landing, a covered shelter that didn’t offer water but is still a good place to stop for backpacking. Speaking of water, there is none on this trail. That’s pretty rare for such a long trail and worth noting before a full-on attempt.
I didn’t make it far past Copperhead Landing, as the overgrowth along the creek section proved to be too much for me. I was alone for this hike, and I didn’t want to take any chances with snakes in the area and standing water with sinking mud underneath.
I parked at Ferry Road and tried to take go north and then south, but both sides were too overgrown. I probably could have tried to go south from Highway 101, but I had a feeling that was pretty overgrown too.
The fact is, the Neusiok took a beating from Hurricane Florence, and it hasn’t quite recovered. Sections of 2-4 miles from the northern terminus and southern terminus are manageable and make for great hiking, but they would likely be more enjoyable in February when ticks are in short supply.
If you’re looking to explore this trail and can brave some overgrowth and rickety boardwalks, a hike to Copperhead Landing and back would be well worth the exercise. Dogs would do well, but not young children. Nothing about the trail is handicap-friendly either.
Two important details to remember about the trail – follow the white circles that mark the trail (there are lots of off-shoot trails, so be careful) and wear bright colors between October and December during hunting season.
If there is only one trail to represent the nature and wildlife of eastern North Carolina, it’s this trail. You can enjoy sweeping river views, swamps and deep forest all in one trail. It can be difficult hiking but well worth the experience.
