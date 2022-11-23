KINSTON — After the loss to South Central on Monday, West Carteret girls basketball coach Lindsey Howell noted her girls only had a day to forget about it before they traveled to Kinston.
The Patriots (1-1) certainly did forget it quickly, shaking off the loss and beating Kinston 37-34 on the road.
They led 19-17 at halftime, with Kinston’s Saniya White-Wooten scoring 13 of her team’s points.
Teiona Frazier scored eight in the first half and then six in the second to finish with a team-high 14 in the win. White-Wooten finished with a game-high 19.
West had to survive a rally from the Vikings when the home team scored six straight to turn a 33-28 deficit into a 34-33 lead. The Patriots went on to score the next four points to secure the win.
Sam Huber scored six, while Maura Huber and Ella Graham added five points apiece. Ella Holmes scored three, and Skyler Setzer and Baily Salter chipped in two apiece.
Next up for West is a trip to East Carteret on Tuesday following the Thanksgiving break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.