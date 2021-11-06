EMERALD ISLE — To say Cassidy Heaton had folks buzzing at the seventh annual Emerald Isle Marathon last weekend is an understatement.
The 26-year-old in her first-ever 26.2-mile race won in a blazing 2 hours, 51 minutes.
“I just started running during the pandemic,” said the Durham resident.
Heaton gained confidence a few months earlier after a third-place finish in the Great Smoky Mountains Half Marathon race that featured nearly 1,700 runners. She toed the line in 1:21, earning her the distinction as the first female finisher.
“I had high hopes,” she said of her thoughts entering the Emerald Isle race. “(At Smoky Mountains) I kind of got a realistic idea of where my fitness was. I was really excited to see if I could translate that to double the distance and … it worked.”
In addition to her first-ever marathon, it was also her first trip to Emerald Isle.
“I loved it,” she said. “It won’t be our last. Everybody was amazing. The volunteers were so kind, we had incredible crowd support, and it was gorgeous.”
Race director Candace Dooley couldn’t have asked for a better endorsement on a day that saw temperatures hover in the low 60s for much of the race.
“It went better than I could have ever dreamed,” she said. “I was super pleased with how smooth everything was, and everyone’s support. The more we do it, the easier it is.”
Last year’s event was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, creating anxiety for any event organizer, much less one just six years on the scene.
“I was petrified of people forgetting about us, of not having enough funds for our charities,” Dooley said. “But I think people are really ready to get out and be active again, attend events. We had a lot of spectators too, people driving in to watch the runners.”
The marathon donates half of its proceeds to the Emerald Isle Bike and Pedestrian Path and the other half to BackPack Friends, which provides nutritional meals and snacks to children who may need a little extra over the weekend. All the leftover food from the race also went to BackPack Friends.
The race has been a boon to charities in its early existence as it’s proven to be the most popular race in the area. For the sixth time in seven years, the Boston Marathon qualifying race featured more than 1,000 registered entries at about 1,200.
“It was fantastic,” Dooley said. “I couldn’t be happier. I definitely couldn’t do it without the Emerald Isle team and all of our volunteers.”
There were 711 finishers with 139 taking part in the marathon, 303 in the half marathon, and 269 in the 5K.
And like everyone else at the race, Dooley was gobsmacked by the marathon’s overall winner.
“She was absolutely spectacular,” Dooley said. “She was the most impressive young woman, and just as sweet and kind as she can be.”
Heaton added the first overall female finisher to her list of accomplishments on the day.
Hannah Boles, 29, of Pfafftown, took second in the female division in 3:19. Jennifer Stanger, 43, of Charlotte, was third in 3:20.
Mark Isley, 44, of Austin, Texas, won the male division in 2:53. Justin Shumaker, 36, Winston-Salem, placed second in 2:54, followed by Aaron Forsyth, 35, Charlotte, in 2:57.
Victoria Meeks, 34, Greensboro, won the half marathon female division in 1:33, Heather Carpenter, 50, Charlotte, was the runner-up in 1:38, and Anne Scott, 43, Swansboro, ended up third in 1:41.
Matt Rouse, 36, Quantico, Va., captured the male part of the half marathon in 1:17, followed by Sanchit Singh, 37, New Bern, in 1:25, and David Berger, 44, Emerald Isle, in 1:26.
The female 5K saw Katelyn Pressley, 29, Whitsettett, take the win in 22:15. Allison Leonardo, 55, Newport, claimed second in 24:37, and Ciara Everly, 16, Pfafftown, rounded out the top three in 24:40.
Richard Auerweck, 55, Holly Springs, proved victorious in the male 5K in 20:34, followed by Christopher Lyliston, 39, Cape Carteret, in 20:40, and Carlos Candido, 43, Havelock, in 21:02.
For a longer version with complete results of top finishers in all age groups, check out the web at www.carolinacoastonline.com.
Here are results of the races:
2021 Emerald Isle Marathon
Marathon
Female
Overall: 1, Cassidy Heaton, 2:51; 2, Hannah Boles, 3:19; 3, Jennifer Stanger, 3:20.
1-14: None.
15-19: 1, None.
20-29: 1, Cassidy Heaton, 2:51; 2, Hannah Boles, 3:19; 3, Grace Geib, 3:25.
30-39: 1, Kristen Shurtz, 3:45; 2, Simra Tines, 3:45; 3, Rebecca Dubay, 4:04.
40-49: 1, Jennifer Stanger, 3:20; 2, Ruth Naomi Caraway, 3:34; 3, Lori Stevenson, 3:37.
50-59: 1,Wendy Hildebran, 3:33; 2, Debby Potticary, 4:01; 3, Jennifer Gibbons, 4:03.
60-69: 1, Amber Rader, 4:01; 2, Frances Miller, 4:15; 3, Carol Long, 5:17.
70-79: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Mark Isley, 2:53; 2, Justin Shumaker, 2:54; 3, Aaron Forsyth, 2:57.
1-14: None.
15-19: 1, Daniel Oren, 3:34; 2, Zachariah Schulte, 4:15; None.
20-29: 1, Nolan Carter, 3:14; 2, Christopher Shrock, 3:23; 3, Jacob Swanger, 3:28.
30-39: 1, Justin Shumaker, 2:54; 2, Aaron Forsyth, 2:57; 3, Adam Purzycki, 3:16.
40-49: 1, Mark Isley, 2:53; 2, Daniel Erwin, 3:06; 3, Ron Seguin, 3:07.
50-59: 1, John Karas, 3:18; 2, Josh Dietrich, 3:19; 3, Bill Schroeder, 3:22.
60-69: 1, Chuck Parker, 3:28; 2, Ed Flowers, 3:32; 3, Gordon Yowell Jr., 4:19.
40-79: None.
Half Marathon
Female
Overall: 1, Victoria Meeks, 1:33; 2, Heather Carpenter, 1:38; Anne Scott, 1:41.
1-14: 1, Mattea Weinhold, 3:01; 2, None; 3, None.
15-19: 1, Mikayla Evans, 2:21; 2, None; 3, None.
20-29: 1, Sarah Shackleford, 1:49; 2, Kayla Smith; 1:53; 3, Julia Rae Stewart, 1:53.
30-39: 1, Victoria Meeks, 1:33; 2, Veronica Biscocho, 1:44; 3, Emma Dooley, 1:46.
40-49: 1, Anne Scott, 1:41; 2, Melissa Snyder, 1:54; 3, Alexis Alvarez, 1:54.
50-59: 1, Heather Carpenter, 1:38; 2, Tina Fisher, 1:48; 3, Kristin Icenhour, 1:51.
60-69: 1, Lou Ann Bakolia, 2:11; 2, Dail Callahan, 2:18; 3, Janet Dooley, 2:25.
70-79: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Matt Rouse, 1:17; 2, Sanchit Singh, 1:25; 3, David Berger, 1:26.
1-14: None.
15-19: 1, Jacob Fleming, 2:10; 2, None; 3, None.
20-29: 1, John Diskin, 1:37; 2, Luke Brackman, 1:42; 3, Eric Cooley, 1:42.
30-39: 1, Matt Rouse, 1:17; 2, Sanchit Singh, 1:25; 3, Keith Wiggins, 1:33.
40-49: 1, David Berger, 1:26; 2, Kenny Creech, 1:39; 3, Justin Perry, 1:40.
50-59: 1, Barry Slowey, 1:33; 2, Rob Gaus, 1:38; 3, Jim Pullen, 1:39.
60-69: 1, Keith Miller, 1:36; 2, Joseph Harnage, 1:46; 3, Frank Salvo, 2:00.
70-79: 1, Alan Brown, 1:59; 2, Wayne Taylor, 2:18; 3, Warren Cheves, 2:54.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Katelyn Pressley, 22:15; 2, Allison Leonardo, 24:37; 3, Ciara Everly, 24:40.
1-10: 1, Lucy Frechette, 29:22; 2, Elizabeth Warren, 42:40; 3, Emerson Gardner, 44:58.
11-14: 1, Alexandria Homendy, 31:16; 2, Addison Crisson, 33:00; 3, Carolina Hennessee, 36:22.
15-19: 1, Ciara Everly, 24:40; 2, Emma Grace Gardner, 44:58; 3, Anna Strong, 1:02.
20-29: 1, Katelyn Pressley, 22:15; 3, Jessica James, 27:32; 3, Raynor Dail, 27:36.
30-39: 1, Jessica Foley, 27:22; 2, Ashlee DeCamp, 27:47; 3, Jenna McIntosh, 27:58.
40-49: 1, Jannie Engel, 25:39; 2, Mollie Pinto, 27:03; 3, Janeen Cardona, 28:16.
50-59: 1, Allison Leonardo, 24:37; 2, Kari Bryant, 27:09; 3, Katy Simonowich, 27:22.
60-69: 1, Suzie Donabedian, 28:14; 2, Sandra Brown, 30:28; 3, Kathleen Aldridge, 31:04.
70-79: 1, Linda Lathan, 45:34; 2, Kathy Mattingly, 52:43; 3, Jan Weinhold, 1:00.
Male
Overall: 1, Richard Auerweck, 20:34; 2, Christopher Lyliston, 20:40; 3, Carlos Candido, 21:02.
1-10: 1, Easton Tucker, 23:47; 2, Ethan Gardner, 33:11; 3, Lucas Sheehe, 46:15.
11-14: 1, Graham Frechette, 22:32; 2, William Borovina, 24:08; 3, Finn Matthews, 24:34.
15-19: None.
20-29: 1, Jeremy Donabedian, 23:30; 2, Devin Holt, 25:03; 3, Reid Hibbard, 25:03.
30-39: 1, Christopher Lyliston, 20:40; 2, Hayden Parsons, 23:01; 3, C.J. Fallin, 23:43.
40-49: 1, Carlos Candido, 21:02; 2, Marco Brancker, 22:36; 3, Larry Rubio, 25:16.
50-59: 1, Richard Auerweck, 20:34; 2, David Strong, 24:59; 3, Brent Sanders, 25:24.
60-69: 1, Daniel Donabedian, 27:40; 2, Mike Ingram, 28:52; 3, Greg Rowland, 30:02.
70-79: 1, Bill Jackson, 27:46; Cris Lauback, 30:10; 3, Dave McHale, 36:44.
80-89: 1, Clinton Hasty, 38:24; 2, None; 3, None.
