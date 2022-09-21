A few weeks ago, I started off this report with a quiz … I asked, “So, what is the collective noun for FISH?”
There are several: “draft,” “nest,” “school,” and “shoal” are some of them. The most popular is “school,” whereas some believe that “a shoal of fish” is the most proper. When caught, the collection is a “catch,” a “drought” or a “haul” of fish.
If you Google “collective noun,” you get: A collective noun refers to a group behaving singularly. Collective nouns function grammatically as a single entity since the group members are acting or behaving in unison. Examples of collective nouns include “choir,” “gaggle of geese,” and “galaxy of stars.” We are all familiar with a “pride of lions” or even a “pair of shoes.”
So, I was fantasizing about collective nouns for specific species of fish and other aquatic characters. If we go to the top of the food chain, a “shiver of sharks” seems appropriate and captures the anxiety of seeing that distinctive shark fin protruding out of the surf. I remember when the movie “Jaws” came out, I was living on Long Island at the time. “Jaws,” of course, was the 1975 American thriller film directed by Steven Spielberg, based on the novel by Peter Benchley starring Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, and of course the star shark.
“You're gonna need a bigger boat,” is the classic line associated with “Jaws” and one of the top 100 quoted movies lines of all time.
So, what are some others? If we stick with sharks, dogfish have their collective, a “troop of dogfish.” I assume this works for both smooth and spiny dogfish. We see them here late in the season and early in the spring mixed in with a “fever of stingrays.” If we stick with a toothy fish, how about a “battery of barracudas” as they are often one of our common summer visitors. I do like the alliteration!
How about some forage fish? There are an “army of herring,” maybe pickled or not, and a “family of sardines,” which sounds pretty tame compared with an aggressive “army of herring.”
Then there are eels. So slimy and so squirmy as they are, are collectively referred to as a “bed,” a “fry” or much better, a “swarm of eels.” If you want to use them as bait for cobia or stripers, it’s best to ice them down before you try to bait them up.
Then there are the ouchies. Once while snorkeling in the British Virgin Islands on a sailing trip, I ran into a “herd of sea urchins,” unceremoniously getting some of their spines stuck under my finger nails … ouch! Locally, they are harvested in rocky places like the Shackleford Banks jetty for bait for BIG sheepshead. Their innards, or uni, make great sushi. Yum! Another ouchy is the dreaded jellyfish, and although not a true jellyfish, I’ll toss in the Portuguese man-of-war for good measure with its stinging tentacles reaching out 10s of feet. These are collectively called a “smack of jelly fish.” And you’ll know what that means if you ever got smacked by one of the stinging varieties.
Have you tried any of the touted, but dubious, remedies? Although counterintuitive, hot water is probably the best. Ditto if you get stung by a sting ray. The toxins are heat sensitive and will degrade.
This past week, the surf still registered at 81 degrees and full of mullets and bay anchovies on a brisk northeast wind, and Bogue Sound was down to 77 degrees Friday.
As I write this report Monday, the surf is back to 82 degrees and the sound at 79, both unseasonably warm for mid-September.
So where to fish? If you are on the beach, the bait has brought in some, but not all, the predators, that is, Spanish mackerel, blues, some false albacore and the crazy ladyfish among them. There are also catches of decent-size pompano, but curiously missing are the red drum. There are reds slot and above inside, along with black drum around Cape Lookout, Ocracoke Island and on Topsail Island in the surf and at piers, but only scattered reds here on Bogue Banks. Cape Lookout is also sporting false albacore, chopper blues and Spanish.
If you work the Bogue Banks inlets, Bogue and Beaufort, the Fort Macon side of the island continues to be more productive, being fed with outflow from the Newport River and the Morehead City Port Turning Basin.
Speaking of the turning basin, as long as you can time the tides right, it continues to produce red and black drums, the trouts, Spanish, blues and doormat flounder to 10 pounds. Remember, fall is a great time to target sheepshead as they emerge from the backwater back into the ocean for the winter. They are way less picky eaters as they fatten up for the winter haul and their spring spawn.
Nearshore fishing continues to be good. I’ve already mentioned Cape Lookout around the jetty and shoals, but action is good along the beach and around the artificial reefs, rocks and wrecks. I did get a report of good mackerel action at 45-Minute Rock, both Spanish and smallish kings. Many of the rocks and reefs will also be thusly productive.
Check out some of these live-bottom ledges (with GPS info) if you haven’t recently. Many have minimal fishing pressure. They are:
• 30-Minute Rock: N 34 32.69, W 76 24.09.
• 45-Minute Rock: N 34 33.06, W 77 03.31.
• Honey Hole/Sponge Rock: N 34 26.300, W 77 01.300.
• Christmas Rock: N 34 24.00, W 77 08.78.
• Bear Inlet Rock: N 34 35.14, W 77 08.71.
• East Rock (Bogue): N 34 35.33, W 76 56.75.
• Keypost Rock: KP1: N 34 38.18, W 77 01.90,
• KP2: N 34 37.75, W 77 01.76.
• Lost Rock: N 34 32.00, W 77 06.06.
• Station Rock: N 34 35.27, W 77 04.11.
Southeast Bottoms:
• SEB1: N 34 29.42, W 77 01.62, SEB2: N 34 30.10, W 76 59.74, * * *
• SEB3: N 34 29.18, W 76 58.34.
Speaking of the piers, fishing has been mostly typical late-summer potpourri with flounder now in the mix and some increased action from the mullet blows, but things are looking up as water temps drop, and a cold front is due later this week.
Oceanana Pier reports big Spanish, blues, flounder with too many shorts now, croakers and spots showing on the wind shift, and at night, red and black drum.
Bogue Inlet Pier has mostly short flounder, croakers, Spanish and blues, and the sightings of south-rolling tarpon always an impressive sight. They also have some pompano, some puffers showing, a single red drum and five kings last week from the teens into the 20s of pounds. If you are looking for sand fleas, try the Third Street public access in Emerald Isle.
Seaview Pier reports lots of red drum about 50:50 slot fish and above. They are still getting flounder, a fall run of sea mullet showing, blues and Spanish but no kings.
Surf City Pier reports blues and Spanish early and late, pompano and sea mullet. No kings.
Jolly Roger Pier reports broken rods and stripped spools as the old drum are leaving New River and working down the beach with action all week long. They also report blues and Spanish, large schools of menhaden and mullet baits going down the beach. This is always a good sign.
FYI: The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists and other interested parties to sit on various fisheries advisory committees.
Adviser applications are available online (https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-advisory-committees), or at Division of Marine Fisheries’ offices, or by calling 1-800-682-26323.
Applications should be returned by Nov. 1 by mail to: N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557, Attention: MFC Office, or by email to MFC@ncdenr.gov, Subject Line: AC Application.
