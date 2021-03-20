ARLINGTON, Texas — Cooper Webb is establishing himself as the frontrunner in Monster Energy AMA Supercross after winning back-to-back races.
The county native entered the two rounds at Arlington, Texas trailing Ken Roczen by two points but now leads the series by 12 with six races remaining.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider faced a 13-point deficit to the Team Honda HRC rider but has wiped out that shortfall with four wins in the last five races with only a second-place finish at Daytona International Speedway as his streak breaker.
He won back-to-back races at Orlando. Fla. during this stretch.
Webb is looking to capture the second 450SX championship of his career in only his fifth season in the premier class.
“I don’t think you ever truly feel in control, because in racing, you never know what happens,” he said when asked if he felt more in control this season than in his 2019 title season. “It’s a totally different year. In 2019, I had a lot of great races. It was a solid year. I didn’t really have any bad races or any real issues. Every year is different.”
Webb defeated Eli Tomac by 18 points that season, holding a 7-6 edge in wins and a 13-10 advantage in podium finishes. He led by 21 points at this point in the 2019 campaign.
“You’re never in control,” Webb reiterated. “Obviously, right now, the last three races have been really good. I’m in a good spot all the way around, physically, with the bike, mentally. That experience in 2019 surely helps in how to deal with things, how to approach the championship.”
The victory Tuesday night was his 16th in the 450SX class and 36th podium finish.
Webb overcame some adversity with a crash in the whoops during practice. Ironically, the worst crash of his career came last year at Arlington.
This crash looked bad and left him sore, but it could have been worse, with Webb saying he took a blow to the face – he then added that sometimes a crash can get a rider fired up.
What really made him happy is how his main event unfolded. Webb nailed the start and grabbed the holeshot but had prime contenders in 2020 champion Eli Tomac and Roczen right on his bumper.
Roczen eventually lost touch and remained in third, but Tomac stayed right on his back wheel nearly the entire way. However, he didn’t make a move, and then a late-race mistake allowed Webb to escape with a gap he would not relinquish in a race he won start to finish.
“It’s not often that we’re all three up there,” Webb said. “Getting the holeshot was key to that. Even though we were all there, the holeshot was super important tonight. But yeah, to race and get the win tonight was incredible and rewarding, even for the fans, too. To be able to race up there and get the win was super exciting.”
Monster Energy Kawasaki's Tomac looked to have a little more speed than Webb at times but couldn’t find an opening, and then Webb figured some things out.
“I know he was doing some different things at the beginning with the triple onto the table, and I was trying different things, jumping and then skimming whoops,” Webb said. “There were a few things I could hear behind me where he was catching me, and I felt like he was getting a pretty good run on me in the whoops … it’s tough in that situation. The track’s changing every lap and you have someone on you, and you don’t know how close they are. You don’t know if you can start to open it up or if they’re going to be able to get by you.”
And while Webb is rolling with four victories and two runner-up finishes in the past six races, Tomac and Roczen have struggled.
Tomac has just two podium finishes in the past six rounds, has placed outside the top four in four of those races, and is now third in the season standings and trails Webb by 36 points.
“It’s been a few races where I feel like that (championship) weight has been lifted off me,” Tomac said. “It’s nothing you want, right? I was just glad to have a better race in a stadium environment … it was a good start, better riding throughout the whole main. It was a good push, just not enough in the end.”
Roczen has three top-three finishes but failed to get on the podium in three straight races leading up to Tuesday, taking fourth, fourth and sixth.
“Obviously, he’s on it right now,” Roczen said of Webb. “Realistically, the only bad race I had was last weekend, and points can turn around quickly. We’ve still got six rounds to go, and I just want to focus on myself … in the end is when it counts. And I’m keeping the dream alive, and of course, he’s winning a lot right now, but I just want to go out there and do what I love and keep it close so we can take it all the way to the end.”
Roczen also addressed the comments he made in anger about Webb after the Daytona main event when he accused Webb of pushing him into the Tuff Blox and boldly said that Webb was scared of him.
“I said what I wanted to say,” he said. “Now fingers get pointed with how my races have been. I knew that, before going into that, fingers would get pointed. Obviously, this is in the past and I haven’t been on the podium lately. I’ve been trying different bike setups lately and they haven’t worked out, so I went back to old faithful today.”
