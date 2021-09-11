MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan captured its first volleyball win over West Carteret in four years Thursday in front of a raucous Morehead City crowd.
For Cougars head coach Lindsey Gurley, the 3-2 victory was a positive first step after the program exited COVID-19 quarantine last week. They practiced Tuesday, had Wednesday opponent Topsail back out due to its own quarantine snag, and then got a last-minute invitation to West.
Greeting the Cougars was a typical volleyball crowd, plus a large group of West football players who added a jolt of energy to the match.
“It was really nice to come out of quarantine and get a win like this,” Gurley said. “We were ready for a loud gym. Maybe not quite that loud, but we know that West is a team that gets louder with each point. We needed to answer that with our play on the court. I was proud they didn’t let that noise get in their head or intimidate them.”
West coach Michael Turner was disappointed in his team’s performance in the 25-14, 23-25, 25-12, 20-25, 15-11 loss, but congratulatory for the Cougars’ first win against his Patriots since 2018.
With the win, Croatan improved to 4-3, while West dropped to 3-4.
“They deserved the win,” Turner said. “Croatan is good. I don’t want to take anything away from them – they were so consistent and they passed so well – but we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot tonight. We’d get some momentum and then give it away.”
The two teams have played close matches for years, with four of their last six going to five sets. West came into the match on Thursday with a 4-1 advantage since 2015. Now, the two programs will play twice a year for at least the next four years as part of the realigned 3A Coastal Conference.
The win on Thursday, which marked Gurley’s first over West as the program’s head coach, was technically a nonconference match. If either the scheduled conference match at West on Sept. 28 or the match at Croatan on Oct. 14 cannot be played, this one will be counted as a conference result.
The two teams last played in 2019, with West winning 3-1. They didn’t play in 2020 with the truncated conference-only regular season.
“It’s always exciting volleyball for people to watch,” Turner said. “I was so appreciative they agreed to play the game. With all the cancels and them being in quarantine recently, I was glad we could schedule this. I just thought we were in a better place.”
After going down two sets to one and only scoring 12 points in the third set, the Patriots surprised the Cougars with a 25-20 win in set four to push it to the 15-point final set.
West looked poised to steal the momentum away for good with a 4-2 lead, but the Cougars bounced back with four straight points to grab the lead and never let go of it. Molly Butler served through that run, which included a kill apiece from Amanda Simberlund and M.J. Klaumann.
Down 12-7, West threatened to make it a close score again with three points, but Croatan took advantage of two mistakes from the Patriots to score three of the set’s last four points.
“Controlling the tempo is our goal every night,” Gurley said. “There were moments where we let things get out of hand, but I thought we controlled it tonight.”
The Cougars certainly controlled the tempo in the third set, where their defense shone swing after swing with libero Cammie Davis anchoring the back line. The 5-foot, 1-inch junior put on a dazzling display of digs to help her team go from a 14-10 lead to a 25-12 final score.
“I think we played incredible defense,” she said. “There were some up and down moments, but we kept things under control. The better hitting, the better we play. Plus, it was West, so we were sharp mentally.”
It was Davis’ first win over the Patriots, but she’ll play them at least four more times before she graduates.
“I am so happy to beat West,” she said. “They’re probably our biggest rivals. I figured it’d be a close game, but five sets, man that was great.”
Megan Kenon and Zoe Bailey were both standouts for West, with the former controlling the net and sending over at least half a dozen kills and the latter serving through two long scoring runs and filling a role she hadn’t previously filled as a non-starter.
“I was looking for something else, to see what could happen,” Turner said. “It’s hard to come off the bench and take advantage of an opportunity, and she did that. Maybe we look to her to do a little more in the future. I think getting back to competition in practice is a good thing.”
Both teams made mistakes in the match, but Turner felt his team wasn’t able to overcome its errors. He knows the rivalry game played its part, but he also pointed to his pre-game groundwork as a source of the fault.
“I thought we had them prepared, but that’s on me,” Turner said. “Our kids held onto some mistakes that they made, and that’s on me. It’s disappointing, and I’ve got to be better at helping them get to a place where they feel like they can make mistakes and move on.”
West will look to move on in its next match at home on Tuesday against Richlands (4-3). This week will officially start the conference schedule for both teams.
Croatan will host Swansboro (3-4) on Tuesday.
