OCEAN — The Croatan girls lacrosse team took care of business Wednesday to protect a potential state playoff berth next week.
The Cougars defeated Jacksonville 11-7 at home to improve to 10-6 overall and 4-2 in their conference, the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal. They won’t catch up to league leader First Flight (6-0), but they can still nab one of the few wild-card spots in the limited 1A/2A/3A/4A tournament set to start next Thursday.
The win over the Cardinals (8-6 overall), who are also in second place of their conference, the Big East, at 6-2 behind J.H. Rose at 8-0, solidified the Cougars’ good position. They’re ranked No. 17 in the east region with a .592 opposing win percentage that ranks better than 12 of the 16 teams ranked ahead of them.
“We’re excited to see what happens when teams get seeded on Friday,” Croatan coach Nick Moore said. “We still have to take care of business against Havelock (on Thursday). I think we’re in good position, though.”
The match against Jacksonville was Croatan’s first in two weeks following spring break. The squad looked rusty in the first half, allowing the Cardinals to get out ahead twice. The visitors scored three straight shortly before the break, holding on to a 5-4 lead before Lauren Hayden slotted the tying goal past goalie Caroline Sullivan.
The second half went the Cougars’ way with a 6-2 scoring advantage. They took the lead on a Hayden goal off an assist from Melody Watson. Hayden was spectacular in the match, finishing with six goals and three assists.
“That was a tough win,” Moore said. “Jacksonville is a good team. We knew that coming in. I thought we were a little rusty coming off spring break, but I was glad to see us overcome that in the second half. There was no lack of effort tonight, that’s for sure. It was sloppy at times, but we held it together.”
The Cardinals actually took their third lead of the game to start the second half when Justyce Jones put one past keeper Devan Maready off a pass from Andrea Davila. The goal was set up by a turnover in the midfield after Croatan won possession on the faceoff.
“Protecting the ball is a big halftime message for us every game,” Moore said. “Turnovers are something we really to avoid, but we telegraphed that first pass and gave up possession right away. That was frustrating, but we got it together. It was a solid win defensively. We just have to take care of the ball.”
The two teams traded goals until the Cougars overcame a 7-6 deficit with five straight goals. Two of those goals came off the stick of Sofia Mendolia and two more from Kate Wilson who had three in the game.
Campbell Cabansis led the Cardinals in scoring with four goals.
Scoring came in bunches during the match. There were two stretches of four goals in two minutes, including the Cougars slotting three in between the 11th and 12th minutes and Jacksonville adding a fourth in the 13th. In the second half, the first three goals of Croatan’s five-goal run came between the 37th and 38th minutes after the Cardinals scored in the 36th.
“It’s momentum, and it comes and goes quickly,” Moore said. “It takes less than a second to score, so the game can change very quickly.”
Here are results of the match:
Jacksonville................. 5 2 - 7
Croatan,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, 5 6 - 11
Jacksonville Croatan
17 Shots 17
6 Saves 10
8 Fouls 5
Scoring Summary
J – Cabansis, 6th minute.
C – L. Hayden, 6th minute.
J – Cabansis, 7th minute.
C – L. Hayden, 11th minute.
C – Wilson, 11th minute.
C – L. Hayden, 12th minute.
J – Davila, 13th minute.
J – Cabansis, 20th minute.
J – Jones (Davila assist), 21st minute.
C – L. Hayden 25th minute.
J – Jones (Benefield assist), 27th minute.
C – Mendolia (L. Hayden assist), 30th minute.
J – Cabansis (Sullivan assist), 36th minute.
C – Wilson (L. Hayden assist), 37th minute.
C – L. Hayden (Watson assist), 37th minute.
C – Wilson (free position), 38th minute.
C – Mendolia (L. Hayden assist), 48th minute.
C – L. Hayden, 50th minute.
