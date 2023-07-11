MOREHEAD CITY — The third annual Big Rock Kids Tournament will bring the downtown weigh station back to life this week.
Three weeks after the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament rocked Big Rock Landing, fishing teams will once again swarm the site for a competition that starts Thursday and ends Saturday.
The tournament made its debut in 2021, replacing the longtime Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic and drawing 59 boats for the inaugural competition.
Last year’s tournament drew 69 boats, leaving Tournament Director Carlee Sharpe excited but unsure of what to expect when registration numbers are finalized at the captains’ meeting on Wednesday night.
“I’d love to see it (grow),” she said, “but realistically, I’m not 100 percent confident in that as we have a lot of boats that have gone to Bermuda for tournaments.”
Those who stayed on the Crystal Coast have been treated to great fishing, a good sign for what’s to come this week. Re-Leased of Atlantic Beach released 12 sailfish, one blue marlin and one white marlin on Sunday, while Salty Fare also released 17 sailfish and blue marlin.
The tournament is an all-release one, with boats rewarded for releases of blue marlin, white marlin and other billfish species. Blue marlin are awarded 400 points and other species 150.
The Kids Tournament has a twist – boats that score a release with an angler aged 16 or younger on the rod get a 25-point bump.
“All junior anglers will get a participation medal, and all those who release a billfish will get a trophy,” Sharpe said. “It’s all about encouraging kids to participate.”
While the tournament is open to anglers of all ages – the name “Kids” merely refers to the charitable recipients of the event – junior anglers have done nothing short of dominate the last two competitions.
Anglers 16 years old and younger released all 40 billfish in last year’s tournament and all but one of the 16 blue marlin releases made during the first tournament.
“We have a lot of people who have made this a family tournament,” Sharpe said, “where even if their kids are in college or are grown, they take the time to come out and fish together for this. We have had some great junior anglers fishing in this, too.”
Last year’s competition produced a $172,375 purse. Morehead City boat Done Deal, captained by C.L. Lupton, won with three blue marlin releases from junior anglers Myles Ivester, Mikey Ivester and Noah Sutton to go home with $57,500 in prize money.
Just as it did last year, Big Rock TV will again feature a junior angler emcee in 12-year-old Brown Gaddy of Manteo alongside Caroline Petrilli and Tommy Bennett. The feed from the weigh station will be broadcast on Big Rock’s Facebook page.
In addition to weigh-ins of gamefish, Big Rock Landing will also host a three-day kids fishing camp. It will welcome kids from The Bridge Downeast on Thursday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain on Friday and then the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department summer program on Saturday.
The Bridge Downeast and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plains are both core charities for the Big Rock Foundation.
The goal is to provide a free outlet of learning and engagement with fishing the likes of which many youths do not have access to.
“It means so much to us to be able to get kids involved in the fishing in addition to donating to those organizations,” Sharpe said.
This tournament will be the third one of the summer associated with Big Rock, following the titular Blue Marlin Tournament that took place on June 12-17 and the Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament on June 10.
The tournament is also the fifth competition in the annual N.C. Billfish Series.
