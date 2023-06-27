The Charlotte Hornets have not enjoyed a rich history with the second pick in the NBA Draft.
The latest came last week with the selection of Alabama’s Brandon Miller.
Charlotte took Michael Kidd-Gilchrist with the second pick in 2012, Emeka Okafor with the second pick in 2004 and Alonzo Mourning with the second pick in 1992.
The selections have stood out both for the careers of those players and the careers of those taken just before them.
Mourning averaged 21.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks and led Charlotte to its first playoff series win over the Boston Celtics in the franchise’s fifth season.
He made two NBA All-Star Games but lasted just three seasons in a Hornets uniform after refusing the team’s contract extension offers.
He went on to play 11 seasons with the Miami Heat, winning two Defensive Player of the Year awards and was a member of the team’s championship squad in 2006. He also played two seasons with the New Jersey Nets.
Who was taken one pick in front of Mourning? Shaquille O’Neal.
O’Neal was a four-time NBA champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, the league MVP in 2000 and was named to the NBA First Team on eight occasions. He is generally considered one of the top five centers of all time.
Okafor averaged 14.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in five seasons in Charlotte for a team that was then known as the Bobcats after the original Hornets had moved to New Orleans and then replaced by an expansion franchise.
Okafor was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2005.
Who was taken one pick in front of Okafor? Dwight Howard.
Howard was an eight-time NBA All-Star, was selected to the NBA First Team five times and was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year for three straight seasons. He ranks 10th in NBA history in rebounds, 13th in blocks and is generally considered one of the top 15 centers of all time.
Kidd-Gilchrist averaged 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in eight seasons in Charlotte.
Who was taken one pick in front of Kidd-Gilchrist? Anthony Davis.
Davis is an eight-time NBA All-Star, has been named to the NBA First Team on four occasions and led the league in blocks three times. He was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Who was taken in front of Miller last week?
Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama, a 19-year-old French phenom who stands 7 foot, 5 inches, is generally considered the best prospect since LeBron James in 2003.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
