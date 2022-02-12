MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team erased three program streaks this season.
The Patriots went unbeaten in league play for the first time in 28 years, won their first outright league championship in 25 years and captured their first conference crown in seven years thanks to a Friday senior night 48-21 win over Dixon.
“It’s really fun and exciting for the girls to win the conference, to win it outright and to win it without losing,” West coach Lindsey Howell said after watching her team win its 11th straight game to move to 17-6 overall and 10-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference. “I’m really proud of them.”
The last team to go undefeated in league action for the Patriots was the 1994 state championship squad.
West hoped to end those streaks last year when it entered the season with a similarly built balanced team made up of veterans. The Morehead City club instead began with a season-ending injury to point guard Emme Baber and took third in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 7-3 mark in the coronavirus pandemic amended schedule.
Swansboro proved to be the team to end a streak, taking its first conference championship in 19 years after going 9-1.
Even though the Patriots lost their three games by a total of 32 points, they were in each of them, losing two to Swansboro by 14 and 10, respectively, and falling by eight to second-place Jacksonville (8-2). They began the year with two of those losses.
“Without a nonconference season, we had to work out a few of the bugs and dropped a couple of games early,” Howell said. “I feel like this accomplishment builds on what we did last year. This team wouldn’t be as good as it is if it wasn’t for last season.”
Howell’s team had time to smooth out the kinks this year, going 7-6 in nonconference play, including a 3-4 mark in its last seven games, which included a 71-33 loss to Cardinal Gibbons (20-2) and a 55-10 loss to Hoggard (21-3).
“We’ve been on the bad side of the mercy rule, but we needed those games versus tough teams,” Howell said. “And they paid off.”
Last year’s squad had eight players average between 4.3 and 9.3 points with no player scoring in double digits. This year’s team has seven players averaging between 4.3 and 9.1 with no player in double figures.
“We’re a super-balanced team,” Howell said. “We spread the wealth. On any given night, a different player can step up. They’ve all been counted on when we needed them to be.”
In a testament to the team’s balance, six different players have led the team in scoring this season with only one – Baber (11 times) – leading the team more than five times.
The trend continued versus Dixon with five players scoring between six and 12 points. Caroline Baylis led the way with 12, Teiona Frazier followed with 10, Baber put up nine, and Sam Huber and Jayden Lupon each chipped in with six.
Baylis, Baber, Lupton, Hannah Moseley and Kylee Morris were honored on senior night.
“This group will leave a nice legacy,” Howell said. “We’re losing a lot of leadership, losing a lot of basketball ability with his group leaving.”
Jayla Simeon and Courtney Silance scored six points apiece to lead a Dixon team that ended 2-18 overall and last in the league with a 0-10 mark.
West will next hit the court Thursday in the conference tournament.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Dixon.................................. 2 6 9 4 - 21
West Carteret................... 10 14 8 16 - 48
DIXON (21) – Simeon 6, Silance 6, Beckett 3, Tomlinson 2, Martin 2, Grooms 2.
WEST CARTERET (45) – Baylis 12, Frazier 10, Baber 9, S. Huber 6, Lupton 6, M. Huber 2, Graham 2, Setzer 1.
