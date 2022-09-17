HAVELOCK — The Havelock football team has only played in shutouts this season, but the script got flipped Friday when New Bern visited and won 27-0.
The Craven County rivalry and 3A/4A Big East Conference opener for both teams featured two undefeated programs ranked near the top of their classifications. The Bears (5-0) chipped away in the first half and utilized three second-half touchdowns to capture their third straight win over the Rams (3-1) in the series.
Havelock fell to the Bears 42-7 last fall and lost 28-13 in spring 2021. The Rams’ last win was 77-13 in 2018.
Both teams are highly ranked this season. Coming into the game, New Bern is the No. 3-ranked team in the 4A and No. 5 in the state across all classifications, while Havelock came into the game as the No. 6-ranked team in the 3A.
After the game, Havelock coach Allen Wooten noted the loss doesn’t change the team’s long-term plans.
“Everything that we have set for our goals is still intact,” Wooten said. “We still want to win a state championship. So do they. They’re a talented team. We didn’t play up to our ability tonight, but it happens.”
The defenses for both teams were in full force in the first half, with the Bears only scoring six points in the first quarter and the Rams only putting up 69 total yards. The Rams came into the game having out-scored their three previous opponents a combined 133-0.
Havelock’s first drive was a 75-yard march over 14 plays that stalled at the New Bern 15-yard line after Rams quarterback Andrew Frazier was sacked by Will Brimmer on third-and-goal. On the second drive, Frazier was intercepted by Currine Henry on third-and-20 after a 10-yard penalty put the Rams behind from the first play from scrimmage.
Frazier was hounded all night, sacked four times and hurried over a dozen.
“Our D-line is really good,” New Bern coach Torrey Nowell said. “Those guys have worked their butts off all offseason, and they’ve improved a lot. We just want to continue to get better each week.”
New Bern got on the board in the first quarter with a 1-yard quarterback keeper from Tucker. He finished the game with 129 yards on 15 carries and attempted a single pass that wound up getting intercepted by R.J. Manning.
The Bears finished the game with 353 rushing yards, tallying 154 in the first half. The visiting offense only scored on one of its first three possessions. The first one went for 10 plays and 44 yards before the Rams clamped down on fourth-and-7.
“They had a great defensive gameplan for us,” Nowell said. “We had to make some adjustments, but those adjustments put us in some good spots.”
Havelock struggled to get out of its own way sometimes, seeing a 67-yard touchdown from Frazier negated by a holding call and then a crucial first possession of the second half squandered when the opening 7-yard gain from Lebron Sharpe turned into a second-and-20 after another holding penalty.
“They were momentum-shifting plays,” Wooten said. “There are so many little things that change the game. Can’t do that in a game like this one.”
New Bern found its rhythm in the second half with touchdowns on three straight drives. Tucker scored on runs of 4, 24 and 61 yards. Running backs Jayden Wallace finished with 101 yards on 15 carries and Aronne Herring had 12 carries for 83 yards.
“They kept fighting,” Nowell said. “We can’t take our foot off the gas. We have to keep playing ball. We have big goals. That’s Craven County football. You expect West Craven to compete for a 2A state championship, you expect Havelock to compete for the 3A and New Bern for the 4A. It’s not good enough to just have a good season. We know what we’re responsible for.”
Havelock finished the game with just 146 total yards, 93 of which came through the air with Frazier completing 12-of-20 passes. His top target was Javonte Vereen who hauled in six catches for 94 yards. The Rams punted twice, turned it over on downs twice and saw two drives net negative yards.
“They kind of wore us down. We saw a lot of defense,” Wooten said. “They’re a really good defensive team. We have some good offensive playmakers, but we have some things to fix. We’re going to get back to the drawing board and get ready for Southern Durham.”
Havelock will host Southern Durham next Friday and then begin the 3A/4A Big East Conference schedule in earnest on Friday, Sept. 30 with a trip to D.H. Conley (2-2).
New Bern will host Jacksonville (3-1) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
New Bern.................... 6 0 14 7 - 27
Havelock..................... 0 0 0 0 - 0
New Bern Havelock
13 First Downs 7
50-357 Rushes-yards 16-60
0-1-1 Passing 12-20-1
0 Passing yards 93
357 Total yards 153
2-0 Fumbles-lost 1-1
1-42 Punts 2-37.5
3-25 Penalties-yards 3-35
Scoring Summary
NB – Tucker 1 run (Kick blocked), 8:14, 1st.
NB – Tucker 24 run (Jackson kick), 5:26, 3rd.
NB – Tucker 61 run (Jackson kick), 0:00, 3rd.
NB – Tucker 4 run (Jackson kick), 5:19, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: New Bern – Tucker 15-129, Wallace 15-101, Herring 12-83, Dockett 7-42, Wright 2-6; Havelock – A. Frazier 4-34, L. Sharpe 11-19, Yanez 1-7.
PASSING: New Bern – Tucker 0-1-1-0; Havelock – A. Frazier 12-20-1-93.
RECEIVING: New Bern – none; Havelock – Vereen 6-94, Hyman 2-17, Williams 2-12, L. Sharpe 2-5.
