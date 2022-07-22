CARTERET COUNTY — Wins and losses stop for the high schools during the summer, but the work sure doesn’t.
During the hot vacation months, student-athletes from all three public high schools are meeting weekly, holding clinics, participating in regional tournaments and traveling to camps as they look to improve for the next school year.
Summer workouts and practices aren’t mandatory, but coaches want to ensure the outlet is available.
“As soon as June hits, when we’re able to practice we’re out there practicing,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “The kids are given a chance to get better if they want to.”
Most sports practice twice a week, some more. Croatan football goes Monday through Thursday as it looks to meet its weekly goal of six hours. Some athletes even have to balance out workouts with multiple sports from multiple sports seasons.
“Shamel (Baker) and Charles (Matheka), they go to football in the morning and then basketball at night,” East Carteret Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “And then they do it all again the next day. They’re at a camp at Mount Olive right now. They love it, and they work hard.”
Summer practices make sure the fields and facilities are being used, but it’s rarely at the same time. Most days, the athletes for each sport arrive to their schools for practice at different times or on different days of the week.
“Some sports are there in the morning and some in the evening,” Boal said. “(Soccer coach Paul) Slater lets his seniors vote when to have practice, and they usually like to get it over with in the morning.”
The older varsity athletes often balance summer jobs with workouts, leading to schedule conflicts that West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner is happy to wave off.
“None of the workouts are mandatory,” he said. “I tell the kids, ‘Summer is for you.’ You get to go on vacation. It’s about finding your groove and turning yourself loose so that when August gets here, you’re ready.”
Boal agrees, saying he likes to give his football kids the summer schedule in April so they’re prepared, but that he doesn’t put too much stock into the offseason grind.
“After 30 years in the business, I’ve learned not to get too excited about the summer,” he said. “You’re not winning any games during that time. Everyone looks good in shorts and T-shirts, but you don’t know what you really have until the helmet and pads come on in August.”
All three athletic directors spoke about the importance of self-care during the offseason, allowing your body to rest and your mind to take a brief pause from the go-go-go pace of the school year.
Griffee said he uses the month of July and the two N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) dead periods stuffed into that month to take a step back from coaching duties and run inshore charters on his boat.
“You have to take time for yourself and your family or your friends,” he said. “That keeps us sane.”
Of course, that doesn’t preclude the slew of incoming calls, texts and emails the administrative role requires.
“The job never stops,” Turner said. “You do it because you love it, but it never stops. July tends to be a downtime compared to the rest of the year, but we’re still out here filling out paperwork, mowing the grass, you name it.”
