MOREHEAD CITY — The boys game at West Carteret on Thursday didn’t look much like a second-round state playoff game.
It looked more like a typical ho-hum conference game as West throttled Carrboro 69-36 to move on to the third round. The No. 2-seeded Patriots held the visitors to just four points in the first quarter and outscored them 45-20 in the second half, reminiscent of their 33-point nightly advantage against 3A Coastal Conference teams this season.
Defensively, the 36 points allowed is the third-best outing of the season and, and from the memory of West sports dignitaries at the game, the fewest allowed in a playoff game in school history.
With the win, West will move on to host No. 7 Southern Durham (20-6) on Saturday. The winner of that game will go on to play either No. 3 First Flight or No. 6 Northwood in the regional semifinal.
The Patriots last faced Northwood at the end of last season in the regional final, where the Chargers won 72-69 in overtime.
Jaxon Ellingsworth dominated the No. 15-seeded Carrboro (19-6) defense on Thursday, scoring 34 points and making equally impressive plays off the ball. He scored all of West’s 13 points in the second quarter and opened the second half with one more bucket. He followed that with a diving save to keep the ball from going out of bounds, dished an assist for Rob Cummings, pulled down three defensive rebounds, swiped two steals and scored one more layup to make it a 31-18 game.
The 6-foot, 8-inch senior finished the game with eight rebounds and four assists on top of his game-high 34 points.
“They had a matchup problem,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “They had no answer for Jaxon Ellingsworth. I told him at halftime, ‘We have an advantage, let’s use it.’”
Mansfield knew what Carrboro had to offer after the two teams battled in the East Coast Invitational in Jacksonville over the summer. The Jaguars placed second in the 2A/3A Northern Lakes Athletic Conference behind Southern Durham. They beat Southern Nash 56-53 in the first round but never got an ounce of momentum in the second round.
“They’re a good basketball team,” Mansfield said. “We beat them over the summer, but after the (59-57) White Oak (loss on Jan. 28), we’re not taking any team lightly.”
West only led by eight at the end of the second quarter, but the offense exploded for 23 points in the third and 22 more in the fourth, shooting 19-of-23 (83%) in those 16 minutes. Ellingsworth continued to be the go-to guy, a strategy Mansfield said he wasn’t afraid to stick with in crunch time.
“Everyone comes to practice and works hard every day,” he said. “I know it’s a challenge for some of those guys at 9 through 15, they want to play. And then for guys 4 through 9, they want to score. But it’s the playoffs. We’re riding our horses right now. We’re going with the guys with the hot hand.”
Both teams played clean defensively, although West was much more effective. It shot 5-of-8 at the foul line, while Carrboro shot 3-of-9. The Jaguars’ offense struggled to score outside of a handful of three-pointers in the first half.
“We stayed man-to-man all night,” Mansfield said. “They’re a good shooting team, and we wanted to stay in their grill. You have to be aggressive on defense, especially at this point.”
Carrboro came into the game with two good scorers in L.J. Riggsbee with 18.5 points per game and Ethan Stutts with 13.4, but the two only combined for 24 against West. Riggsbee was the team’s leading scorer with 15.
West shot six three-pointers, including two from Cason Collins. Dylan McBride scored nine and added six assists, Worth Stack scored six, and Rob Cummings tallied five points, nine rebounds and three assists. Shane Graves finished with five points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Carrboro............................ 4 12 8 12 - 36
West Carteret.................. 11 13 23 22 - 69
CARRBORO (36) – Riggsbee 15, Stutts 9, Riggs 8, Byrd 2, Jackson 2.
WEST CARTERET (69) – Ellingsworth 34, McBride 9, Collins 6, Stack 6, R. Cummings 5, Graves 5, Montford 2, Whitaker 2.
