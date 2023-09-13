BEAUFORT — The East Carteret football team found the end zone for the first time this season Monday night in a 58-13 loss to North Lenoir.
The game was postponed from Friday after the sudden death of Hawks’ assistant coach and science teacher Tony Hill on Thursday.
The visitors wore “TH” stickers on their helmets.
The two squads met at midfield for a prayer before the game.
East cheerleaders and fans wore green and black, and players wore green socks. The school provided the Hawks with a team meal.
Head coach Larry Dale picked up his first win as the North Lenoir coach.
A pair of passes from Luke McIntosh to Jaedon Watson put the Mariners on the board for the first time in the 2023 campaign and had the team in the game at the 9:06 mark of the second quarter, trailing 20-13.
It was all downhill from there with the Hawks scoring 38 unanswered points. North Lenoir’s Malik Fuller entered the contest with 400 yards in three games and proved unstoppable again, scoring on runs of 88, 66, 53 and 80 yards.
Malachi Ramsey scored from 58 and 6 yards out, and MJ Pippen had a 16-yard scoring rush. The Hawks’ other touchdown came when Tony Stephens blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone.
North Lenoir (1-3) will next host Southwest Onslow (1-3) while East (0-4) will travel to West Carteret (1-2) to take on the Patriots in the Mullet Bucket.
The Mariners come into the contest having been outscored 196-13 in four games.
